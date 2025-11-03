The Waterbomb Festival comes to Macao – and more things to do in the Greater Bay Area this week

Music lovers are spoiled this week with the Waterbomb Festival in Macao, where top acts like Jay Park, 2NE1 and Tyson Yoshil battle it out, as well as Fujianese rapper Vinida Weng in Foshan, performing her unique Fuzhou dialect rap.

Want something more laidback? American R&B artist Christian Kuria is performing in Guangzhou, while Hong Kong’s hosts a four-day jazz festival and a night of Mediterranean and Filipino fine dining.

[See more: These are things we’d really like to see on Macao’s List of Intangible Cultural Heritage]

But that’s not all. Read on to find out what else is happening around the Greater Bay Area.

Foshan

Vinida Weng is currently on her Awaken Me tour across China – Photo courtesy of Vinida Weng

Fujianese rapper Vinida Weng in concert

Known for her distinctive style of fusing South African amapiano and American hip hop with the Fuzhou dialect, Vinida is set to perform at Fuzhou this Saturday.

Venue: Foshan International Sports and Cultural Performance Centre (佛山国际体育文化演艺中心)

Date: 8 November

Time: 7:30 pm

Guangzhou

R&B singer Christian Kuria in concert

American R&B singer Christian Kuria heads to Guangzhou this Wednesday as part of his Paradigm tour.

Venue: SDlivehouse

Date: 5 November

Time: 8 pm

Sotterraneo presents Overload

Italian theatre company Sotteraneo presents a surreal play on the theme of attention this week in Guangzhou.

Venue: Guangzhou Opera House (广州大剧院实验剧场)

Date: 5 to 6 November

Time: 7:30 pm

[See more: Hong Kong’s M+ offers free entry on 9 November to celebrate its fourth anniversary]

Hong Kong

Freespace Jazz Fest

Enjoy four days of indoor and outdoor performances featuring top local and international jazz, pop and world music in West Kowloon.

Venue: West Kowloon Art Park

Date: 6 to 9 November

Salisterra × Toyo Eatery

Chef Ricardo Chaneton of Hong Kong’s Salisterra and Manila’s Chef Jordy Navarra of Toyo Eatery join hands to curate a tasting menu inspired by the Mediterranean and the Philippines.

Venue: Upper House

Date: 7 November

Feed the Dragon × Hardcore Energy

DJs from Bristol and Hong Kong link up for a night of hardcore Junglism, with Origin8a & Propa and Hypershé headlining.

Venue: Social Room

Date: 8 November

Time: 9 pm to late

[See more: Brazilian singer Vanessa da Mata to perform with the Macao Chinese Orchestra]

Macao

Ferreira de Almeida Festival

The São Lázaro district offers film screenings, markets, workshops, exhibitions and performances throughout the month of November.

Venue: Various locations around São Lázaro district

Date: Until 30 November

Chef Takagi Kazuo omakase pop-up

Chef Takagi Kazuo of two-Michelin-starred Kyoto Cuisine Takagi is back at Mandarin Oriental’s Vida Rica restaurant for two nights only this week. Don’t miss his signature abalone risotto.

Venue: Vida Rica Restaurant, Mandarin Oriental, Macau

Date: 6 to 8 November

South Korean-Canadian singer Jeon Somi will take the stage in Macao’s Waterbomb Festival – Photo courtesy of Waterbomb Festival

Waterbomb Festival

Kicking off this weekend is a highly anticipated music festival which involves massive water battles and top artists like 2NE1, Jay Park, and Tyson Yoshi.

Venue: Macao Outdoor Performance Venue

Date: 8 to 9 November

[See more: Where are the pet friendly restaurants in Macao?]

Friends Fest

This free festival dedicated to dogs and dog lovers offers best-dressed contests, yoga, picnics as well as a variety of workshops in Coloane.

Venue: Grand Coloane Resort

Date: 8 to 9 November

Time: 10 am to 8 pm

LVUP.ACG Anime and Gaming Festival

The festival features a stacked lineup of idols from the Tokyo Idol Festival, a fan market, a gaming zone, cosplay competitions and workshops.

Venue: Macao Fisherman’s Wharf

Date: 8 to 9 November

Time: 11 am to 7 pm