This week in the Greater Bay Area: Vision and Colour Festival, Hong Kong Sevens and more

From award-winning musicals to world-class DJs and iconic drag performances, the Greater Bay Area is serving up an eclectic week of entertainment. We’ve got the Royal Shakespeare Company’s Matilda The Musical in Dongguan, DJs Kygo and Charlotte de Witte headlining in Hengqin, and RuPaul’s Drag Race icon Manila Luzon making her Hong Kong debut.

[See more: Here’s a guide to the ‘other’ Greater Bay Area cities]

If that sounds like your kind of week, read on to discover all the incredible events happening across the Greater Bay Area.

Dongguan

Matilda The Musical

The Royal Shakespeare Company’s award-winning musical inspired by Roald Dahl’s beloved book will be staged over several nights in Dongguan before heading to Shenzhen in May.

Venue: Dongguan Songshan Lake Exhibition and Performance Centre (东莞·松山湖展演中心)

Date: 17 to 26 April (except 20 April)

Time: 2:30 and 7:30 pm

Foshan

Leelee Chan: Hybrid Palimpsests exhibition

Garden Tower (2024) by Leelee Chan – Photo courtesy of He Art Museum

Check out Hong Kong artist Leelee Chan’s solo exhibition that transforms urban debris, ancient artifacts, and industrial products into one-of-a-kind sculptures.

Venue: He Art Museum (和美术馆)

Date: Now until 30 June

[See more: Beishan Village: A guide to Zhuhai’s coolest neighbourhood]

Guangzhou

A Journey of Flower Discovery exhibition

The exhibition showcases over 200 pieces of floral-inspired Chinese art, including paintings, ceramics, metalware, jade, ancient books, export art, and natural specimens.

Venue: Guangdong Museum (广东省博物馆)

Date: Now until 28 June

The 139th Canton Fair

Head to China’s largest and oldest trade fair where you can see humanoid robots, AI healthcare tech, and smart EVs, among the huge range of products on display.

Venue: Canton Fair Complex (广交会展馆)

Date: 15 April to 5 May

[See more: GBA travel boom: Guangzhou and Zhuhai drive tourism rebound and regional integration]

Hengqin

Hengqin Chimelong International Music Festival

Celebrate Chimelong Hengqin’s 12th anniversary with silent discos, parades and firework shows.

Venue: Hengqin Chimelong Ocean Kingdom (横琴长隆海洋王国)

Date: Now until June

[See more: Vision & Colour Music Festival returns to Hengqin in April]

Vision & Colour Music Festival

This year’s edition of the popular Chinese electronic music festival features Belgian techno DJ Charlotte de Witte, Norwegian producer Kygo, and American house music DJ John Summit.

Venue: Hengqin Chimelong Bay Hotel (横琴长隆国际海洋度假区)

Date: 18 to 19 April

Hong Kong

Venchi x The Savory Project chocolate pop-up bar

Italian chocolate brand Venchi and Central cocktail bar The Savory Project join hands for a limited-time chocolate pop-up bar featuring five special drinks.

Venue: The Savory Project

Date: Now until 17 April

[See more: What’s new in the Greater Bay Area’s dining scene this April]

Zozzona x Pastaione Kitchen Takeover

Chef Teppei Zama from Okinawa’s Japanese-Italian restaurant Pastaione takes over Hong Kong’s very own pasta fusion bar Zozzona for just two nights this week.

Venue: Zozzona

Date: 15 to 16 April

Time: From 6 pm

Mongolian jazz

Enji is known for seamlessly fusing Mongolian sounds with contemporary jazz – Photo courtesy of Enji

Mongolian-born, Munich-based singer Enji makes her Hong Kong debut next Wednesday on 15 April with an intimate gig.

Venue: Lau Bak Livehouse

Date: 15 April

Time: From 8 pm

Drag queen Manila Luzon at Fa Gai

Iconic RuPaul’s Drag Race queen Manila Luzon performs for the first time in Hong Kong at this gay hotspot in Central.

Venue: Fa Gai

Date: 16 April

Time: 10 pm to late

[See more: Hong Kong Sevens 2026: Everything you need to know before the big event]

Hong Kong Sevens

Fans in themed costumes bring colour and energy to the stands, reflecting the social side of the Hong Kong Sevens experience – Photo courtesy of Hong Kong Sevens

Expect a packed weekend of sport and entertainment with top rugby teams and Dutch Eurodance group Vengaboys headlining.

Venue: Kai Tak Stadium

Date: 17 to 19 April

Hong Kong Pop Culture Festival

The festival features stage performances, film screenings, exhibitions, library activities, outreach initiatives and more to celebrate Hong Kong pop culture.

Venue: Various locations

Date: 17 April to June

[See more: Hong Kong Pop Culture Festival returns in April]

Jiangmen

Xi Shi dance drama

This dance drama tells the legendary story of Xi Shi, known as one of the “Four Beauties of Ancient China”, who goes from being a washerwoman to someone burdened with the task of saving her country.

Venue: Jiangmen Performing Arts Centre Grand Theatre (江门演艺中心侨都大剧院)

Date: 18 April

Time: From 8 pm

Macao

Feast of Pak Tai

Macao pays tribute to Pak Tai, the Taoist god of the north, with festivities like Cantonese opera at the temple dedicated to the deity.

Venue: Pak Tai Temple, Largo Camões

Date: 18 to 21 April

Shenzhen

Hunny Dew with Yazzus at Oil Club

London-raised and Berlin-based Yazzus is known for her signature “bitchy techno” style – Photo courtesy of Oil Club

Head to Shenzhen for this LGBTQ-friendly ballroom night with London-raised and Berlin-based Yazzus headlining with her signature “bitchy techno” style.

Venue: Oil Club

Date: 18 April

Time: 10 pm to late

Zhuhai

Adam Laoshi x Kristin Laoshi English Comedy Show

Comedian-influencer Adam Chen and Kristin, a well-known Canadian English teacher and influencer, kick off their Greater Bay Area tour in Zhuhai. Together, they joke about navigating between Chinese and overseas cultures and the hilarious culture shocks they experience.

Venue: Haiyun City, Block C, Huafa Xintiandi, 1st Floor (海韵城C区华发新天地一层•打动喜剧脱口秀)

Date: 17 April

Time: From 8 pm