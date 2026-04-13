This week in the Greater Bay Area: Vision and Colour Festival, Hong Kong Sevens and more

From award-winning musicals to world-class DJs and iconic drag performances, the Greater Bay Area is serving up an eclectic week of entertainment. We’ve got the Royal Shakespeare Company’s Matilda The Musical in Dongguan, DJs Kygo and Charlotte de Witte headlining in Hengqin, and RuPaul’s Drag Race icon Manila Luzon making her Hong Kong debut.
[See more: Here’s a guide to the ‘other’ Greater Bay Area cities]
If that sounds like your kind of week, read on to discover all the incredible events happening across the Greater Bay Area.
Dongguan
Matilda The Musical
The Royal Shakespeare Company’s award-winning musical inspired by Roald Dahl’s beloved book will be staged over several nights in Dongguan before heading to Shenzhen in May.
Venue: Dongguan Songshan Lake Exhibition and Performance Centre (东莞·松山湖展演中心)
Date: 17 to 26 April (except 20 April)
Time: 2:30 and 7:30 pm
Foshan
Leelee Chan: Hybrid Palimpsests exhibition
Check out Hong Kong artist Leelee Chan’s solo exhibition that transforms urban debris, ancient artifacts, and industrial products into one-of-a-kind sculptures.
Venue: He Art Museum (和美术馆)
Date: Now until 30 June
[See more: Beishan Village: A guide to Zhuhai’s coolest neighbourhood]
Guangzhou
A Journey of Flower Discovery exhibition
The exhibition showcases over 200 pieces of floral-inspired Chinese art, including paintings, ceramics, metalware, jade, ancient books, export art, and natural specimens.
Venue: Guangdong Museum (广东省博物馆)
Date: Now until 28 June
The 139th Canton Fair
Head to China’s largest and oldest trade fair where you can see humanoid robots, AI healthcare tech, and smart EVs, among the huge range of products on display.
Venue: Canton Fair Complex (广交会展馆)
Date: 15 April to 5 May
[See more: GBA travel boom: Guangzhou and Zhuhai drive tourism rebound and regional integration]
Hengqin
Hengqin Chimelong International Music Festival
Celebrate Chimelong Hengqin’s 12th anniversary with silent discos, parades and firework shows.
Venue: Hengqin Chimelong Ocean Kingdom (横琴长隆海洋王国)
Date: Now until June
[See more: Vision & Colour Music Festival returns to Hengqin in April]
Vision & Colour Music Festival
This year’s edition of the popular Chinese electronic music festival features Belgian techno DJ Charlotte de Witte, Norwegian producer Kygo, and American house music DJ John Summit.
Venue: Hengqin Chimelong Bay Hotel (横琴长隆国际海洋度假区)
Date: 18 to 19 April
Hong Kong
Venchi x The Savory Project chocolate pop-up bar
Italian chocolate brand Venchi and Central cocktail bar The Savory Project join hands for a limited-time chocolate pop-up bar featuring five special drinks.
Venue: The Savory Project
Date: Now until 17 April
[See more: What’s new in the Greater Bay Area’s dining scene this April]
Zozzona x Pastaione Kitchen Takeover
Chef Teppei Zama from Okinawa’s Japanese-Italian restaurant Pastaione takes over Hong Kong’s very own pasta fusion bar Zozzona for just two nights this week.
Venue: Zozzona
Date: 15 to 16 April
Time: From 6 pm
Mongolian jazz
Mongolian-born, Munich-based singer Enji makes her Hong Kong debut next Wednesday on 15 April with an intimate gig.
Venue: Lau Bak Livehouse
Date: 15 April
Time: From 8 pm
Drag queen Manila Luzon at Fa Gai
Iconic RuPaul’s Drag Race queen Manila Luzon performs for the first time in Hong Kong at this gay hotspot in Central.
Venue: Fa Gai
Date: 16 April
Time: 10 pm to late
[See more: Hong Kong Sevens 2026: Everything you need to know before the big event]
Hong Kong Sevens
Expect a packed weekend of sport and entertainment with top rugby teams and Dutch Eurodance group Vengaboys headlining.
Venue: Kai Tak Stadium
Date: 17 to 19 April
Hong Kong Pop Culture Festival
The festival features stage performances, film screenings, exhibitions, library activities, outreach initiatives and more to celebrate Hong Kong pop culture.
Venue: Various locations
Date: 17 April to June
[See more: Hong Kong Pop Culture Festival returns in April]
Jiangmen
Xi Shi dance drama
This dance drama tells the legendary story of Xi Shi, known as one of the “Four Beauties of Ancient China”, who goes from being a washerwoman to someone burdened with the task of saving her country.
Venue: Jiangmen Performing Arts Centre Grand Theatre (江门演艺中心侨都大剧院)
Date: 18 April
Time: From 8 pm
Macao
Feast of Pak Tai
Macao pays tribute to Pak Tai, the Taoist god of the north, with festivities like Cantonese opera at the temple dedicated to the deity.
Venue: Pak Tai Temple, Largo Camões
Date: 18 to 21 April
Shenzhen
Hunny Dew with Yazzus at Oil Club
Head to Shenzhen for this LGBTQ-friendly ballroom night with London-raised and Berlin-based Yazzus headlining with her signature “bitchy techno” style.
Venue: Oil Club
Date: 18 April
Time: 10 pm to late
Zhuhai
Adam Laoshi x Kristin Laoshi English Comedy Show
Comedian-influencer Adam Chen and Kristin, a well-known Canadian English teacher and influencer, kick off their Greater Bay Area tour in Zhuhai. Together, they joke about navigating between Chinese and overseas cultures and the hilarious culture shocks they experience.
Venue: Haiyun City, Block C, Huafa Xintiandi, 1st Floor (海韵城C区华发新天地一层•打动喜剧脱口秀)
Date: 17 April
Time: From 8 pm