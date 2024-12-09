Menu
Subscribe
Menu
Subscribe
Menu
Entertainment

Hins Cheung and other Cantopop stars to headline first show at outdoor venue

The show, on 28 December, will also see performances from Julian Cheung, Pakho Chau and Janice M. Vidal and others
  • Tickets start from 480 patacas, with a limited number of special 50-pataca tickets to be made available to Macao residents via ballot

ARTICLE BY

PUBLISHED

09 Dec 2024
Hins Cheung and other Cantopop stars to headline first show at outdoor venue
Hins Cheung and other Cantopop stars to headline first show at outdoor venue
All ready and waiting for its first audience: the new outdoor performance space in Cotai – Photo courtesy of the Cultural Affairs Bureau

ARTICLE BY

PUBLISHED

09 Dec 2024

Hong Kong Cantopop stars Hins Cheung, Julian Cheung, Pakho Chau and Janice M. Vidal, among others, will headline the bill at a test-run concert to inaugurate Macao’s new outdoor performance venue in Cotai, the Cultural Affairs Bureau confirms.

Billed as a “warm-up party,” the show is scheduled for 23 December and is expected to draw a crowd of 15,000. Tickets start from 480 patacas, but a number of promotional 50-pataca tickets will be available to Macao residents via ballot.

Located at the intersection of the Avenida do Aeroporto and Rua de Ténis, the new performance venue covers a total area of 94,000 square metres with a capacity of over 50,000 spectators, featuring a stage spanning up to 100 metres in width.

[See more: Is Green Day going to perform in Macao?]

The venue was soft-opened on Saturday by outgoing Chief Executive Ho Iat Seng and other senior officials.

During the soft-opening period, the Cultural Affairs Bureau says it hopes to collect feedback on the venue from the public in areas from transport and crowd management to the venue’s various facilities. More information can be found at a dedicated page on the Cultural Affairs Bureau website.

The new venue was built after a concert by K-pop group Seventeen earlier in 2024 sparked public ire. That show, at the Olympic Sports Centre Stadium, led to noise and traffic complaints from residents in the vicinity and caused major damage to the stadium pitch.

the tea Banner desktop
the tea Banner mobile

Recent Articles

you might also like
Cassandra Chiu

I Ask, You Answer: Cassandra Chiu, Miss Universe Macau

You might have heard the name Cassandra Chiu since she made history as the first Miss Universe Macau. Chiu was one of 30 finalists at the Miss Universe beauty pageant, which took place in Mexico City in late November. But there are a few things you might not know about the 23 year-old Macanese model, […]
Send this to a friend