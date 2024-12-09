Hins Cheung and other Cantopop stars to headline first show at outdoor venue

Hong Kong Cantopop stars Hins Cheung, Julian Cheung, Pakho Chau and Janice M. Vidal, among others, will headline the bill at a test-run concert to inaugurate Macao’s new outdoor performance venue in Cotai, the Cultural Affairs Bureau confirms.

Billed as a “warm-up party,” the show is scheduled for 23 December and is expected to draw a crowd of 15,000. Tickets start from 480 patacas, but a number of promotional 50-pataca tickets will be available to Macao residents via ballot.

Located at the intersection of the Avenida do Aeroporto and Rua de Ténis, the new performance venue covers a total area of 94,000 square metres with a capacity of over 50,000 spectators, featuring a stage spanning up to 100 metres in width.

[See more: Is Green Day going to perform in Macao?]

The venue was soft-opened on Saturday by outgoing Chief Executive Ho Iat Seng and other senior officials.

During the soft-opening period, the Cultural Affairs Bureau says it hopes to collect feedback on the venue from the public in areas from transport and crowd management to the venue’s various facilities. More information can be found at a dedicated page on the Cultural Affairs Bureau website.

The new venue was built after a concert by K-pop group Seventeen earlier in 2024 sparked public ire. That show, at the Olympic Sports Centre Stadium, led to noise and traffic complaints from residents in the vicinity and caused major damage to the stadium pitch.