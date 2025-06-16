DJ Alan Walker’s outdoor Macao concert attracts much fanfare 

Renowned British-Norwegian DJ Alan Walker made local history last night by becoming the first international performer to stage a show at the new Macao Outdoor Performance Venue.

The concert – Alan Walker 2025 Live in Macau – kicked off at 8 pm, although some fans were already onsite before admission began at around 5 pm.

One of them included a concertgoer from Hong Kong with the surname Tsang, who told TDM that he hoped the outdoor performance venue would offer a “new experience,” different from an earlier indoor Alan Walker concert that he attended in London.

“If it’s outdoors, it might be more exciting and the music might be louder,” Tseng said.

Meanwhile, another attendee from Guangzhou identified by the last name Zhao said that had been a fan of Walker for eight years, and had attended the DJ’s Macao concert last year, which was held at the Londoner Arena.

Zhao said that the signage directing him to the concert area was satisfactory, adding that Macao and Hong Kong venues have a designated standing area, unlike in mainland China, which only have seated spots.

During the concert, a resident with the surname Hoi noted that the concert atmosphere was on par with that of overseas events. The local, however, suggested improving parking in the area, as the lack of nearby parking spaces forced him to find a faraway spot and walk to the venue.

As well, Hoi suggested that the outdoor venue needed more food stands in order to give attendees a greater selection.

In total, six food stands were set up during yesterday night’s event, with one owner identified by the surname Pun telling TDM that his store was “mainly selling beer and hot dogs.”

“I think this is an extremely good opportunity to promote my brand and it also serves as an opportunity for me to be exposed to this type of event,” Pun said, adding that he hoped to have a presence at more of these events in the future.

Another stall operator, who was serving vegetarian dishes made in a Portuguese style, said that he was “certain” that the wet weather would have an impact on his business, but noted he had no choice but to persist with the operation, as he had been awarded the tender.

After the concert ended at around 10 pm, the crowd was dispersed in an orderly manner by concert staff and law enforcement, with signage around the exits indicating the direction to the LRT and free shuttle buses.

Best known for his rhythmic electronic music and signature hoodie and mask, Walker gained prominence in 2015 through his hit signal “Faded.”

The Macao Outdoor Performance Venue held its first concert on 12 December 2024, a government-organised event that was known as the “Warm-up Party.”

Capable of housing more than 50,000 audience members, the 94,000 square metre venue was built next to the Lisboeta last year partially in response to the lack of dedicated large-scale performance areas in Macao.