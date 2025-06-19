Menu
K-pop’s Fact Music Awards to be staged in Macao

This marks only the second time that the prestigious awards have been staged outside of South Korea, following last year’s international debut in Osaka
  • Although K-pop is notorious for its large number of competing awards shows (over 20 were staged last year alone), Fact stands out through its data-driven approach

19 Jun 2025
High-profile artists such as BTS, Super Junior, Twice, and Stray Kids, have appeared at previous Fact Music Awards ceremonies

19 Jun 2025

One of the most prestigious award ceremonies in K-pop is coming to Macao. 

In an announcement on its website, the Fact Music Awards said the awards would take place on 20 September on an “even more splendid and special stage in Macao, a city where Eastern and Western cultures blend.”

The announcement did not specify a venue, ticketing information or which artists would be appearing. However, it promised that “Top-class K-pop artists who are famous both in domestic and international music markets will all gather together to perform special performances that will be remembered for a lifetime.”

[See more: K-pop shows could soon return to China]

High-profile artists such as BTS, Super Junior, Twice, and Stray Kids, have appeared at previous Fact Music Awards ceremonies. Named for the news and media company behind them, and established in 2019, the awards have become a major event on the K-pop calendar.

The Macao event will only be the second time that the awards have been held outside South Korea, following the franchise’s international debut last year in Osaka.

The awards have been gaining popularity – and credibility – in an enormously crowded field of different K-pop award shows, thanks to their unique blend of objective data from the Circle Chart (formerly the Gaon Music Chart), expert judges, and fan participation to determine the winners.

