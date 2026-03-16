This week in the Greater Bay Area: Shi Fu Miz festival, free art exhibitions and more

From dancing your heart out in nature to a concert playing John Williams and Hans Zimmer classics, and a delectable night of Franco-Danish food, the Greater Bay Area has a lot to offer this week.
Wondering what’s cooking? For a more detailed look at what food and drink the Greater Bay Area has to offer in the coming days, check out this article.
[See more: Here’s a guide to the ‘other’ Greater Bay Area cities]
Meanwhile, read on to find out what else is happening around the Greater Bay Area.
Foshan
Masks: Yan Pei-Ming exhibition
Internationally renowned French-Chinese artist Yan Pei-Ming, known for his large-scale portraits of important contemporary figures, exhibits in Southern China for the first time in 20 years.
Venue: He Art Museum (和美术馆)
Date: 22 March to 28 June
Time: 10 am to 6 pm daily
[See more: What’s new in the Greater Bay Area’s dining scene this March]
I Make My Own Systems: Per Kirkeby exhibition
The works of late Danish painter, sculptor and writer Per Kirkeby will be showcased in their first major solo exhibition in Asia, bringing together his eyecatching paintings, bronze sculptures, and monumental brick installations.
Venue: He Art Museum (和美术馆)
Date: 22 March to 30 June
Time: 10 am to 6 pm daily
[See more: Guangzhou to host its first horse racing event after a nearly 30-year hiatus]
Guangzhou
Sobs on tour
Singaporean indie rock/pop band Sobs who have sold out tours in Japan tour across China for the first time, perform in Guangzhou and will also play at Zhuhai and Hong Kong.
Venue: SD Livehouse North
Date: 17 March
[See more: Jiangmen coffee festival attracts more than 510,000 visitors over four days]
Hong Kong
Open Kitchen by Chef François Masson
Chef Masson returns to Hong Kong after a series of pop-ups around the world to present his Franco-Danish menu for a special two night event.
Venue: La Cabane Bistro
Date: 18, 19 March
Time: 6 to 11 pm
[See more: New Bib Gourmand awardees for Hong Kong and Macao announced]
Sheung Wan Gallery Night
Ten Sheung Wan galleries participate in a night of exclusive viewings, live music and special events this Thursday.
Venue: Various locations
Date: 19 March
Time: 4 to 8 pm
Madness standup opera
This unique all-woman show brings a guffawing fusion of standup and opera to the stage.
Venue: Fringe Dairy
Date: 19 March
Time: From 8 pm
[See more: Beishan Village: A guide to Zhuhai’s coolest neighbourhood]
Henderson Land x CJ Hendry Flower Market
Internationally renowned Australian hyperrealist artist CJ Hendry brings his iconic installation that features over 150,000 plush flowers in total to Hong Kong’s harbourfront.
Venue: Central Harbourfront
Date: 19 to 22 March
ComplexCon
This two-day global pop culture festival fuses art, music, streetwear and youth culture, and features K-pop star Jennie and American hip-hop artist Yeat as headliners.
Venue: AsiaWorld-Expo
Date: 21 to 22 March
[See more: K-pop star Jennie to headline ComplexCon Hong Kong]
Shi Fu Miz Festival
Enjoy an outdoor music festival where you can groove to a stacked local and international lineup of DJs, and take part in hands-on fun like tarot readings, henna, and painting workshops.
Venue: Tai Tong Organic EcoPark
Date: 21 March
Time: 12 pm to 4 am
Macao
The Art of Mixology
Filippo Sanchi of Shanghai’s Bar S-Otto and Kevin Jerrold Corales of Manila’s Problem Child take over the St Regis Bar for one night only.
Venue: The St Regis Bar Macao
Date: 17 March
Time: 9 pm to late
The Golden Ratio art exhibition
Ten contemporary women artists from Chengdu, Beijing, Shanghai and Macao present an exhibition of works ranging from video, painting and photography to installation.
Venue: Ox Warehouse
Date: 20 March to 19 April
Time: 10 am to 7 pm
[See more: The Macau Literary Festival has kicked off: Here’s what’s going on]
Night Raven shoegaze gig
Night Raven, a rock band based in Hong Kong and Taiwan, play a shoegaze gig for one night only. Free entry.
Venue: The Roadhouse Macau
Date: 21 March
Time: From 9 pm
[See more: World-renowned violinist Lü Siqing to perform in Shenzhen in March]
H853 cultural and creative market
This weekend market will feature 45 booths packed with popular IP brands, handcrafted goods and live music performances.
Venue: H853 Fun Factory
Date: 21 to 22 March
Time: 12 to 7:30 pm
95th Anniversary Tribute to Peng Xiuwen concert
The Macao Chinese Orchestra presents a concert featuring Peng’s landmark works to celebrate the birth of the “Father of China’s Modern National Symphony”.
Venue: Macao Cultural Centre
Date: 21 March
Time: From 8 pm
[See more: An oasis of sound: How Shenzhen’s Oil Club is fuelling China’s underground club scene]
East Asia Super League semi-finals and finals
For the first time in EASL history, a 6-team playoff sees clubs vie for the title of East Asia’s best basketball team.
Venue: Studio City Event Centre
Date: 20, 22 March
Shenzhen
The 7th SZ Public Bay Public Art Season
Artworks by more than 20 Chinese and international artists are featured as outdoor exhibitions on campus lawns, seaside promenades, and retail spaces.
Venue: Shekou, Taizi Bay and Shenzhen University Town
Date: Now until 30 March at Taizi Bay, now until 16 April at Shekou and University Town
[See more: A reinterpretation of Igor Stravinsky’s ‘The Rite of Spring’ is being staged in Shenzhen]
Instupendo China tour
Electronic experimental pop American music producer and composer Instupendo performs in Shenzhen this Friday night.
Venue: B10 Live
Date: 20 March
Time: From 8 pm
[See more: A reinterpretation of Igor Stravinsky’s ‘The Rite of Spring’ is being staged in Shenzhen]
Zhuhai
Automation art exhibition
Macao-based PhD students and artists Zhang Wenjixiang and Chen Zhian observe the unique “emotions” of machines through interactive installations, generative algorithms, and mixed media.
Venue: Xuyu Space (须臾欢忭艺术空间)
Date: Now until 5 April