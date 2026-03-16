This week in the Greater Bay Area: Shi Fu Miz festival, free art exhibitions and more

From dancing your heart out in nature to a concert playing John Williams and Hans Zimmer classics, and a delectable night of Franco-Danish food, the Greater Bay Area has a lot to offer this week.

Wondering what’s cooking? For a more detailed look at what food and drink the Greater Bay Area has to offer in the coming days, check out this article.

[See more: Here’s a guide to the ‘other’ Greater Bay Area cities]

Meanwhile, read on to find out what else is happening around the Greater Bay Area.

Foshan

Masks: Yan Pei-Ming exhibition

Yan’s self-portrait (2022) – Photo by Clérin-Morin

Internationally renowned French-Chinese artist Yan Pei-Ming, known for his large-scale portraits of important contemporary figures, exhibits in Southern China for the first time in 20 years.

Venue: He Art Museum (和美术馆)

Date: 22 March to 28 June

Time: 10 am to 6 pm daily

[See more: What’s new in the Greater Bay Area’s dining scene this March]

I Make My Own Systems: Per Kirkeby exhibition

This exhibition displays around 30 artworks created by Kirkeby between 1980 to 2010 – Photo courtesy of He Art Museum

The works of late Danish painter, sculptor and writer Per Kirkeby will be showcased in their first major solo exhibition in Asia, bringing together his eyecatching paintings, bronze sculptures, and monumental brick installations.

Venue: He Art Museum (和美术馆)

Date: 22 March to 30 June

Time: 10 am to 6 pm daily

[See more: Guangzhou to host its first horse racing event after a nearly 30-year hiatus]

Guangzhou

Sobs on tour

Singaporean band Sobs are known for their breakout single “Girl” – Photo courtesy of Sobs

Singaporean indie rock/pop band Sobs who have sold out tours in Japan tour across China for the first time, perform in Guangzhou and will also play at Zhuhai and Hong Kong.

Venue: SD Livehouse North

Date: 17 March

[See more: Jiangmen coffee festival attracts more than 510,000 visitors over four days]

Hong Kong

Open Kitchen by Chef François Masson

Chef Masson returns to Hong Kong after a series of pop-ups around the world to present his Franco-Danish menu for a special two night event.

Venue: La Cabane Bistro

Date: 18, 19 March

Time: 6 to 11 pm

[See more: New Bib Gourmand awardees for Hong Kong and Macao announced]

Sheung Wan Gallery Night

Ten Sheung Wan galleries participate in a night of exclusive viewings, live music and special events this Thursday.

Venue: Various locations

Date: 19 March

Time: 4 to 8 pm

Madness standup opera

This unique all-woman show brings a guffawing fusion of standup and opera to the stage.

Venue: Fringe Dairy

Date: 19 March

Time: From 8 pm

[See more: Beishan Village: A guide to Zhuhai’s coolest neighbourhood]

Henderson Land x CJ Hendry Flower Market

Internationally renowned Australian hyperrealist artist CJ Hendry brings his iconic installation that features over 150,000 plush flowers in total to Hong Kong’s harbourfront.

Venue: Central Harbourfront

Date: 19 to 22 March

ComplexCon

The two-day global pop culture festival is scheduled for 21 to 22 March – Photo courtesy of ComplexCon

This two-day global pop culture festival fuses art, music, streetwear and youth culture, and features K-pop star Jennie and American hip-hop artist Yeat as headliners.

Venue: AsiaWorld-Expo

Date: 21 to 22 March

[See more: K-pop star Jennie to headline ComplexCon Hong Kong]

Shi Fu Miz Festival

Enjoy an outdoor music festival where you can groove to a stacked local and international lineup of DJs, and take part in hands-on fun like tarot readings, henna, and painting workshops.

Venue: Tai Tong Organic EcoPark

Date: 21 March

Time: 12 pm to 4 am

Macao

The Art of Mixology

Filippo Sanchi of Shanghai’s Bar S-Otto and Kevin Jerrold Corales of Manila’s Problem Child take over the St Regis Bar for one night only.

Venue: The St Regis Bar Macao

Date: 17 March

Time: 9 pm to late

The Golden Ratio art exhibition

Ten contemporary women artists from Chengdu, Beijing, Shanghai and Macao present an exhibition of works ranging from video, painting and photography to installation.

Venue: Ox Warehouse

Date: 20 March to 19 April

Time: 10 am to 7 pm

[See more: The Macau Literary Festival has kicked off: Here’s what’s going on]

Night Raven shoegaze gig

Night Raven, a rock band based in Hong Kong and Taiwan, play a shoegaze gig for one night only. Free entry.

Venue: The Roadhouse Macau

Date: 21 March

Time: From 9 pm

[See more: World-renowned violinist Lü Siqing to perform in Shenzhen in March]

H853 cultural and creative market

This weekend market will feature 45 booths packed with popular IP brands, handcrafted goods and live music performances.

Venue: H853 Fun Factory

Date: 21 to 22 March

Time: 12 to 7:30 pm

95th Anniversary Tribute to Peng Xiuwen concert

The late Peng was a pioneering figure in modern Chinese orchestral music – Photo courtesy of IC

The Macao Chinese Orchestra presents a concert featuring Peng’s landmark works to celebrate the birth of the “Father of China’s Modern National Symphony”.

Venue: Macao Cultural Centre

Date: 21 March

Time: From 8 pm

[See more: An oasis of sound: How Shenzhen’s Oil Club is fuelling China’s underground club scene]

East Asia Super League semi-finals and finals

For the first time in EASL history, a 6-team playoff sees clubs vie for the title of East Asia’s best basketball team.

Venue: Studio City Event Centre

Date: 20, 22 March

Shenzhen

The 7th SZ Public Bay Public Art Season

Artworks by more than 20 Chinese and international artists are featured as outdoor exhibitions on campus lawns, seaside promenades, and retail spaces.

Venue: Shekou, Taizi Bay and Shenzhen University Town

Date: Now until 30 March at Taizi Bay, now until 16 April at Shekou and University Town

[See more: A reinterpretation of Igor Stravinsky’s ‘The Rite of Spring’ is being staged in Shenzhen]

Instupendo China tour

Electronic experimental pop American music producer and composer Instupendo performs in Shenzhen this Friday night.

Venue: B10 Live

Date: 20 March

Time: From 8 pm

[See more: A reinterpretation of Igor Stravinsky’s ‘The Rite of Spring’ is being staged in Shenzhen]

Zhuhai

Automation art exhibition

The unique “emotions” of machines are explored in this exhibition – Photo courtesy of Xuyu Space

Macao-based PhD students and artists Zhang Wenjixiang and Chen Zhian observe the unique “emotions” of machines through interactive installations, generative algorithms, and mixed media.

Venue: Xuyu Space (须臾欢忭艺术空间)

Date: Now until 5 April