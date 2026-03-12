New Bib Gourmand awardees for Hong Kong and Macao announced

The Michelin Guide to Hong Kong and Macao has announced eight new Bib Gourmand awardees this year, recognising budget-friendly establishments that reflect the diverse culinary landscape in the SARs.

From hard-to-find Cantonese classics and authentic Neapolitan pizza in Hong Kong, to hearty Portuguese dishes and compelling Thai fusion cuisine in Macao, the new eateries join a lengthy list of 83 value-for money gourmet destinations across the two cities.

Each selection “highlights the region’s rich gastronomic tapestry and truly embody the accessible excellence and spirited gastronomy for which both cities are known for, inviting food lovers to experience outstanding food at affordable prices,” remarked Gwendal Poullennec, international director of the Michelin Guide.

Macao added two eateries this year, bringing its total to 13. A Lorcha, a friendly restaurant near Barra Temple, is popular with locals and tourists alike, serving up an extensive menu of Portuguese favourites like salted cod fritters and Alentejo-style pork and clams.

Thai fusion restaurant Nok Song blends traditional Thai flavours with high-quality ingredients from around the world. Premium blue prawns from New Caledonia, for example, pair with crisp fresh pear and a housemade sauce that “awakens the palate” with a blend of basil, Thai garlic, lime juice and more.

Hong Kong’s six new additions, bringing the total to 70, start with Dragon’s Den, a Cantonese retro-inspired gem hidden in Kowloon. While the dim sum lunch enjoys immense popularity, inspectors highlighted the pearwood-smoked aged squab as “a truly unforgettable experience” well worth ordering in advance.

Fiata brings authentic Neopolitan pizzas, individually made to order with Italian DOP ingredients under the direction of head chef Salvatore Fiata, a son of southern Italy. In Tsim Sha Tsui, the aptly named Ho Ho Chak – “delicious” in the Teochew language – serves up Chiu Chow cuisine like steamed pork patty with mud crab and fried omelette with preserved aged daikon and minced pork.

Lai’s Kitchen captures Hong Kong’s classic dai pai dong culture, with neon lights and street-stall energy accompanying a range of dishes. Chef Fung’s “three-treasure claypot rice” is a dinner favourite – “a must try” that’s “well worth the wait”. Siaw – “friends” in Thai – offers a menu of all-time Thai favourites like pad kra pao, a spicy stir-fried beef with holy basil and rice that packs “a delightful kick.”

Uncle Quek, overseen by Michelin-star chef Barry Quek, dishes out innovative home-style Southeast Asian dishes like his signature lobster laksa with its “irresistibly complex flavours” and cereal-crusted fried chicken.