K-pop star Jennie to headline ComplexCon Hong Kong

K-pop star Jennie will make her debut solo performance in Hong Kong at this year’s ComplexCon, becoming the first female solo artist to headline a ComplexCon event worldwide.

The two-day global pop culture festival, which fuses art, music, streetwear and youth culture, is scheduled for 21 to 22 March at Hong Kong’s AsiaWorld-Expo.

ComplexCon also features American hip-hop artist Yeat as the co-headliner, making his Asian debut. Yeat will perform on the Saturday while Jennie closes the festival on the Sunday.

“Jennie represents a new standard for global solo artists, with a creative vision that resonates far beyond music,” said Bonnie Chan Woo, CEO and founder of Complex China and ComplexCon Hong Kong.

ComplexCon Hong Kong launched in 2024 as the festival’s first expansion beyond North America, with previous editions featuring American producer and songwriter Metro Boomin and K-pop group NewJeans. The 2026 edition will feature acclaimed local artist Kasing Lung, the creator of Labubu, as its artistic director.

Jennie, who first debuted in 2016 through K-pop girl group Blackpink, is a record-breaking singer, rapper and the global ambassador of Chanel. Her 2018 single “SOLO” topped worldwide charts.

Following his viral ComplexCon Las Vegas headline, Yeat is known for reshaping the genre trap rage with his distinctive sound.

General sale for VIP ticket packages and all single‑day tickets for ComplexCon Hong Kong start on 3 February on Klook and Trip.com.