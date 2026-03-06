The 7th Shenzhen Bay Public Art Season brings art into the community

The 7th Shenzhen Bay Public Art Season is currently taking place with outdoor exhibitions across Shekou, Taizi Bay and the Shenzhen University Town, according to several local reports. Works by more than 20 Chinese and international artists are featured this year.

While previous editions focused on parks and green spaces, this year’s event situates art in the middle of daily life on campus lawns, seaside promenades, and retail spaces.

The exhibition at University Town is themed Going Beyond. Eleven works are installed along the Dasha River and across the campus, encouraging the public to venture into university grounds. Some highlights include Dancing Houses, where three colourful houses appear to sway on the lawn, and The Clock House No. 2, a clock reimagined as a giant house.

Shekou’s exhibition is titled The New Current. Eight works are featured here, such as Light House, an open, illuminated frame that reflects the city’s inclusive spirit, and City of Tomorrow – Gate, which presents a gilded gateway carved with local landmarks.

Taizi Bay features four installations under the whimsical theme of Poetic Dwelling. Highlights include Reclining Rose, a cast-lead flower on the lawn, and White Night Fairytale, depicting a giant polar bear embracing a young girl.

The exhibition at Taizi Bay will only be displayed until the end of this month on 30 March, while those at Shekou and University Town will be displayed until 16 April.