World-renowned violinist Lü Siqing to perform in Shenzhen in March

Lü Siqing will present a special one-night recital in Shenzhen’s Pingshan Theatre on 14 March, featuring a powerful programme of Mozart, Beethoven, and Brahms, according to Shenzhen Daily.

The concert, titled The Echoes of German and Austrian Music, is part of the Pingshan Theatre’s Fine Music series. Lü, one of China’s most celebrated soloists, will be joined by acclaimed pianist Wang Chao for the evening.

The programme includes Mozart’s Violin Sonata No. 10 in G major, Beethoven’s Violin Sonata No. 8 in G major, and Brahms’ Violin Sonata No. 3 in D minor.

Berlin-trained pianist Wang, a prize-winner at several international competitions, holds a Ph.D. from the Universität der Künste Berlin. He is currently on the piano faculty at The Chinese University of Hong Kong, Shenzhen.

Born in Qingdao, Shandong province, Lü earned international acclaim in 1987 by becoming the first Asian winner of the prestigious Paganini International Competition in Italy.

A graduate of the UK’s Yehudi Menuhin School and the United States’ Juilliard, he has since released over two dozen albums, with his recordings of The Butterfly Lovers selling millions worldwide. Currently, he is the president of the Yehudi Menuhin School Qingdao.

Tickets are available on Damai, with prices ranging from 280 to 680 yuan.