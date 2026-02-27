Menu
Subscribe
Menu
Subscribe
Menu

World-renowned violinist Lü Siqing to perform in Shenzhen in March

Lü, the first Asian winner of the prestigious Paganini International Competition, will perform in Shenzhen for one night only on 14 March
  • Tickets are available on Damai, with prices ranging from 280 to 680 yuan

ARTICLE BY

PUBLISHED

27 Feb 2026
World-renowned violinist Lü Siqing to perform in Shenzhen in March
World-renowned violinist Lü Siqing to perform in Shenzhen in March
Lü Siqing (centre) performing earlier this month at a concert in Budapest, Hungary – Photo by Xinhua/Balogh Dávid

ARTICLE BY

PUBLISHED

27 Feb 2026

Lü Siqing will present a special one-night recital in Shenzhen’s Pingshan Theatre on 14 March, featuring a powerful programme of Mozart, Beethoven, and Brahms, according to Shenzhen Daily.

The concert, titled The Echoes of German and Austrian Music, is part of the Pingshan Theatre’s Fine Music series. Lü, one of China’s most celebrated soloists, will be joined by acclaimed  pianist Wang Chao for the evening.

The programme includes Mozart’s Violin Sonata No. 10 in G major, Beethoven’s Violin Sonata No. 8 in G major, and Brahms’ Violin Sonata No. 3 in D minor.

Berlin-trained pianist Wang, a prize-winner at several international competitions, holds a Ph.D. from the Universität der Künste Berlin. He is currently on the piano faculty at The Chinese University of Hong Kong, Shenzhen.

[See more: Renowned violinist Julian Rachlin leads the Macao Orchestra in an evening of classics]

Born in Qingdao, Shandong province, Lü earned international acclaim in 1987 by becoming the first Asian winner of the prestigious Paganini International Competition in Italy. 

A graduate of the UK’s Yehudi Menuhin School and the United States’ Juilliard, he has since released over two dozen albums, with his recordings of The Butterfly Lovers selling millions worldwide. Currently, he is the president of the Yehudi Menuhin School Qingdao.

Tickets are available on Damai, with prices ranging from 280 to 680 yuan. 

the tea Banner desktop
the tea Banner mobile

Recent Articles

you might also like
Send this to a friend