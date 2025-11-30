Bloc Party headlines Clockenflap – and more things to do in the Greater Bay Area this week

Many events in Hong Kong have been cancelled in the wake of the Tai Po fire tragedy, and it’s advisable this week to check with the events organisers for the latest updates. However, the city’s iconic Clockenflap music festival is returning to the harbourfront, while the M+ museum still appears to be going ahead with a sophisticated evening of art, music, and comedy.

Beyond Hong Kong, Roméo et Juliette – the French musical adaptation of the Shakespearean classic – arrives in Guangzhou, and Macao sparkles with city-wide light installations. Meanwhile, the inclusive Todos Fest in Hengqin and the China debut of a major Snoopy exhibition in Shenzhen both kick off this week.

[See more: New places to eat and drink at this November]

But that’s not all. Read on to find out what else is happening around the Greater Bay Area.

Guangzhou

Roméo et Juliette French musical

This French musical adaptation of Shakespeare’s iconic play is on a 25th anniversary farewell tour featuring the original cast. Expect iconic numbers like “Aimer” and “Les Rois du Monde.”

​Venue: Guangzhou Opera House (广州大剧院歌剧厅)

Date: 5 to 7 December

Time: 2 pm and 7:30 pm

[See more: Guangzhou’s metro just got more foreigner-friendly]

Hengqin

Photo courtesy of Todos Fest



Todos Fest

Launching on International Day of Persons with Disabilities, this inclusive arts festival is a collaboration between artists and social workers from Guangdong, Hong Kong and Macao.

​Venue: Tianhui Star Film and Television Complex (橫琴天匯星影視綜合城) and Cultural Arts Centre Open-Air Theatre (橫琴文化藝術中心開放式劇場)

Date: 3 to 7 December

Hong Kong

Clockenflap

Hong Kong’s biggest music festival returns, with major acts like British shoegaze legends My Bloody Valentine, indie icons Bloc Party, Indonesian rap star Rich Brian, and more.

Venue: Central Harbourfront

Date: 5 to 7 December

M+ at Night: Festive Play

Indulge in festivities of art, music, and comedy at M+ this Friday night. Expect Hong Kong’s R&B star Gordon Flanders, and English-Cantonese stand-up comedy by Vivek Mahbubani.

Venue: M+

Date: 5 December

Time: 7 pm to 12 am

[See more: Why are day parties becoming popular in Macao and Hong Kong?]

Merry Balloon Park

Immerse yourself among giant inflatable structures of your favourite cartoon characters, like the Care Bears and Moomin, in Hong Kong.

Venue: West Kowloon Art Park

Date: 6 December to 4 January

Time: 9:30 am to 10:40 pm

[See more: Macao and mainland drivers can now park at Hong Kong airport – and skip border controls]

Macao

Photo courtesy of Studio City Macau

Studio City 10th Anniversary Celebration

Experience a simulated magic carpet ride over a sci-fi city, immerse yourself in an interactive superhero movie scene, and take photos with celebrity wax figures like Marilyn Monroe and Bruce Lee.

Venue: Studio City Macau

Date: Now until 4 January

Time: 12 to 8 pm

[See more: Book fair, workshops and more on offer at Macao Reading Festival]

Waves of Influence art exhibition

Painter and printmaker Elizabeth Briel transforms recycled denim and T-shirts into an art installation inspired by Portuguese blue and white tiles.

Venue: Taipa Village Art Space

Date: 3 December to 4 January

Time: 12 to 8 pm

Photo courtesy of Cinematheque Passion

The Scent of Things Remembered film

The Chinese-Portuguese film festival closes on Friday with this Portuguese-Brazilian production where Arménio, a veteran of the Portuguese colonial war, is forced into a retirement home.

Venue: Cinematheque Passion

Date: 5 December

Time: From 7:30 pm

Light up Macao

Some 28 light installations created by artists from Macao, mainland China, Portugal, Korea, Australia and the United States will light up the city starting this weekend.

Venue: Nam Van District, Northern District and ZAPE District

Date: 6 December to 11 January

Time: 6 to 10 pm

[See more: Macao Chinese painting and calligraphy exhibition opens this week]

Shenzhen

At Home in the World art exhibition

Head to Shenzhen this week for your last chance to attend an exhibition by Georgette Chan, a pioneering figure of modern art in Singapore.

Venue: He Xiangning Art Museum (何香凝美术馆)

Date: Now until 7 December

Time: 9:30 am to 5 pm (Closed on Mondays)

[See more: An oasis of sound: How Shenzhen’s Oil Club is fuelling China’s underground club scene]

How do you do, Snoopy? exhibition

Following its Asian Pacific tour in Taipei and Bangkok, this exhibition celebrating 75 years of Snoopy arrives at its first stop in China.

Venue: Kaledo嘉乐道

Date: 6 December to 31 March

Time: 11 am to 10 pm on weekdays; 10 am to 10 pm on weekends and public holidays