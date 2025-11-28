More arrests made as death toll reaches 128 in Hong Kong’s Tai Po fire

Two more arrests were made this morning as investigations widen into the causes of one of Hong Kong’s worst fires.

Local media reports that the city’s anti-graft watchdog, the Independent Commission Against Corruption, arrested two directors of Will Power Architects – a firm that acted as consultants on the large-scale renovation of Wang Fuk Court.

The low-cost housing estate was the scene of a horrific blaze that broke out on Wednesday afternoon, so far claiming 128 lives with 200 people still unaccounted for. The fire spread with terrifying rapidity to seven 31-storey buildings, with highly flammable styrofoam used in the renovation as the suspected cause.

The material was used to cover windows during refurbishments, but when heated by flames it caused glass to shatter, allowing flames to rush indoors.

The men arrested this morning were identified as Wong Hap-yin and Ng Yeuk. Their detention follows the arrest on Thursday of three members of Prestige Construction and Engineering: director and operations manager Ho Kin-yip, 52, director Hau Wa-kin, 54, and safety chief Steve Wong Chung-kee, 68.

Prestige won the 2023 tender process for the renovation of Wang Fuk Court. The HK$330 million contract is now the subject of a graft probe.

Meanwhile, at a press conference convened this afternoon, authorities confirmed that fire alarm systems at Wang Fuk Court malfunctioned, explaining why many residents only knew of the blaze when warned by neighbours or security guards. “We will conduct law enforcement actions,” said director of fire services Andy Yeung Yan-kin.

Answering a question asked by many who saw scenes of the firefighting operations of the last two days, Yeung explained that it was not possible to drop water onto the blaze with helicopters, as the water would have simply sluiced down the sides of the buildings rather than be directed into the burning apartments where it was needed. There was also concern that helicopter blades would only fan the flames further.

The fire official added that it was also not possible to use ultra long ladders – reaching 100 metres in height – because such equipment requires a good deal of ground space to operate and this was not available at the estate.