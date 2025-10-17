The 7th China and the Portuguese-speaking Countries Film Festival launches next month

The 7th China and the Portuguese-speaking Countries Film Festival will take place from 14 November to 5 December.

Themed “Transcending Boundaries,” this year’s festival will showcase nearly 30 films from China, lusophone nations, Japan, and South Korea. Among the highlights is a special section dedicated to renowned Chinese director Zhang Lü, who has worked in South Korea and Japan.

The festival opens on 14 November at the Galaxy Cinemas with the Chinese comedy Green Wave. The story follows a disillusioned screenwriter who unexpectedly reconnects with his father through an antique scam, and features ingenious references to films shot in Macao.

The closing film, The Scent of Things Remembered, stars José Martins, who received the Best Actor award at the 27th Shanghai International Film Festival. This poignant film explores the life of an elderly veteran of Portugal’s colonial wars. He lives in a nursing home and forms an unexpected bond with his Black caregiver, delving into themes of memory and regret.

Meanwhile, a free community screening of the acclaimed Chinese animated film Deep Sea will take place on 22 November at Dr. Carlos d’ Assumpção Park, along with a body painting activity inspired by the festival. Outreach activities such as a community screening, post-screening talks and workshops will also be held during the festival.

The festival offers various ticket discounts, including a “buy-one-get-one-free” deal for those who purchase tickets in person at the Cinematheque Passion. The public can also enjoy admission for two persons at for 60 patacas when purchasing “Buddy Tickets.”

Holders of a valid Macao Teacher Card, those involved in the 15th National Games and Special Olympics Macao Competition Zone as volunteers, participants or staff members, or those who hold a Tap Siac Craft Market vendor card, will receive a 20 percent discount on ticket purchases for the festival.

Tickets are on sale from 14 October at the Cinematheque Passion and online.