Book fair, workshops and more on offer at Macao Reading Festival

In a bid to promote the habit of reading, the Cultural Affairs Bureau is launching a two-day Macao Reading Festival, from 5 to 7 December at the Taipa Houses.

According to a statement from the bureau, the event will take place under the theme “Reading Vacation” and offers a combination of activities all inspired by the pleasure of a good book.

Visitors can enjoy an outdoor library, art and cultural book fair, a cafe, arts and crafts market, and other attractions. Two libraries from the Greater Bay Area have been invited to set up booths, fostering exchange and interaction between libraries in Guangdong Province and Macao, the bureau says.

There will also be a number of workshops, as well as a “Family Fairytale Cosplay Challenge,” encouraging visitors to dress as their favourite fairytale characters.

A number of events are also taking place in the run up to the festival. A lecture, entitled “Self-Upgrade Through Reading: The Life Hacker’s Journey,” will be given at the Macao Science Center on 30 November, exploring the relationship between personal growth and reading.

The Cultural Affairs Bureau and the public libraries of Hong Kong have also jointly organised the exhibition “The Inheritance of Chinese Classics: Special Exhibition of the Macao Ancient Chinese Books Chamber and the Hong Kong Hok Hoi Library.”

The exhibition will showcase the contributions both libraries have made over the past century to the transmission of Chinese classical studies. Further information about the exhibition will be announced in due course.

Some activities of the Reading Festival require pre-registration through the Macao One Account. For more information, visit the Macao Reading Festival 2025 website.