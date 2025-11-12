New places to eat and drink at in Macao this November

This month, we’ve got a short but sweet lineup of new places to check out.

From the first omakase restaurant in town that lets you decide what dishes you want, to Thai milk tea fused with Chinese techniques or South American tea with an Asian twist, to artisanal cocktails with a halo of spirituality, there’s lots for you to try.

Read on for our list of new restaurants and bars to visit in Macao this month.

Sushi Tora

This customised dish features Hokkaido monkfish liver, cod milt and sea urchin – Photo courtesy of Sushi Tora

Sushi Tora claims to be the first fully customisable omakase restaurant in Macao, which means that customers can choose from whatever seasonal offerings there are by ordering straight from an iPad.

Most of the fish go through a meticulous ageing process – a traditional Tokyo-style preparation of sushi – at the restaurant before being served, which brings out a deeper umami flavour and gives the meat a more tender texture. Some recommendations include sweet crab leg, plump scallops and the melt-in-your-mouth eel.

Located between Flower City Park and Central Park in Taipa, this cozy restaurant has a light wooden counter with 18 seats and warm lighting, which is perfect for watching sushi chefs preparing their food right in front of you.

Omakase sets range from 500 to 700 patacas, and during its soft opening stage in November, Sushi Tora offers 15 percent off the bill.

Shilon Tea

This contemporary Thai milk tea shop blends Chinese, Thai and South American flavours – Photo courtesy of Shilon Tea

This new contemporary Thai milk tea place in Taipa has roots back in the 70s. Shilon Tea is named after Zheng Shilong, a Fujianese native who fused Chinese and Thai tea techniques while living in Thailand by using a clay pot to brew aromatic Thai milk tea. The chain has several branches across mainland China, and this marks its first Macao branch.

While the traditional clay pot milk tea is undoubtedly the signature drink, Shilon Tea also pushes boundaries with modern creations like the Thai Milk Tea Snow Mountain – made with shaved tea ice, fluffy cream, and chewy pearls.

The menu further innovates with a Yerba Mate series, a fusion of their signature Thai techniques with South American tea, resulting in unique offerings like the floral Iced Rose Mate and the creamy Mate Fresh Milk Tea.

For those who want the authentic taste of mate, try their Brazilian Original Mate for a strong, full-bodied flavour.

10/10 Spiritual Cocktail Bar

The bar takes inspiration from tarot-based spirituality in crafting its drinks – Photo courtesy of 10/10 Spiritual Cocktail Bar

Located on the upper floor of a crystal shop called Crstfa in Barra, this quirky bar blends spirituality, tarot and cocktails. The drinks menu is inspired by plant growth patterns, following a “Grass – Flower – Fruit – Tree” theme, with each cocktail additionally corresponding to a tarot card.

The most popular drinks so far are Chariot and the Hermit. Inspired by the seventh card in tarot which symbolises victory, control, willpower, and proactiveness, Chariot is a bright fruity cocktail made with rum slow-cooked with coconut flakes, coconut milk-washed mango juice and pandan juice.

The Hermit card, on the other hand, signifies self-reflection and self-awareness through solitude. The team crafted a woody Negroni to evoke this quality, with Vetiver-infused gin, lapsang souchong tea, and vermouth.

Cocktails cost 88 patacas, and during its trial period the bar is open only from Fridays to Sundays from 9 pm to 12:30 am.