Macao Chinese painting and calligraphy exhibition to open next week

Some 61 pieces of artwork from local artists will be displayed at Tap Seac Art Gallery from 3 December until 8 January
  • Admission is free, with Cantonese and Mandarin guided tours available on weekends, public holidays and selected dates in December

27 Nov 2025
The collection includes diverse works such as epigraphic rubbings, ink paintings and calligraphy – Photo courtesy of Cultural Affairs Bureau (IC)

27 Nov 2025

The “Annual Exhibition of Macao Visual Arts 2025 – Chinese Painting and Calligraphy Category” will be inaugurated on Tuesday, 2 December at 6:30 pm at the Tap Seac Gallery. The event is organised by the Cultural Affairs Bureau and is open to all.

This long-running fixture on the SAR’s cultural calendar aims to promote the preservation, innovation, and sustainable development of traditional Chinese arts in Macao.

This year’s showcase will feature 61 selected pieces and sets of artwork. The collection includes diverse works such as epigraphic rubbings, ink paintings and calligraphy inspired by Song and Ming dynasty styles.

[See more: Leong Kit Man: Reinventing traditional Chinese painting]

The open call in May received an enthusiastic response, attracting 161 submissions from local artists. A total of 61 works have been shortlisted for display. 

Ten artists received the Outstanding Artworks Award: He Guohong, Ho Weng Chi, Mok Hei Sai, Chang Cheng Cheng, Vong Mio Ngo, Wong Monica Wondlarm, Ye Jiehao, Liu Yuqu, Lu Shaoyi, and Im Hok Lon.

The exhibition will be held from 3 December to 8 January. The Tap Seac Gallery is open daily from 10 am to 7 pm, including public holidays, and admission is free. Guided tours in Cantonese and Mandarin will be available on weekends, public holidays, and 22, 23 and 26 of December.

