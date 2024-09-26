Macao News Recommends: Five restaurants to try now

Macao News has always been a fan of Macao’s exciting dining scene. We’ve uncovered the city’s hidden gems and reported on must-try Michelin-rated street food together with YouTube sensations Jolly. Earlier this year, we took on the mission of trying Macao’s weirdest and wackiest foods and lived to tell the tale.

We’ve curated lists of Portuguese, Italian, and French restaurants we love, and hot new openings in town. We’ve spoken to some of the most acclaimed chefs in the world, and turned to local chefs to learn where they sate their cravings. We’ve hung out with some of the best known people in Macao to bring you the inside scoop on cuisines they know best.

Now we’re delighted to bring you Macao News Recommends, a monthly series curated by our team for you, the food-loving reader. These are the places we keep going back to, the ones we’d recommend over a chat with a friend when asked about where to find a good meal.

But more than that, this new programme allows us to support the independent food businesses in our community when many of them are finding market conditions challenging. Read on for our first list of recommendations. We hope you love these places as much as we do.

Cafe Hanoi (see featured image above)

With two branches in town – one in Taipa Village and one at Broadway Macau – Cafe Hanoi is the city’s ultimate phô specialist. Don’t just take our word for it. Football icon David Beckham himself paid a visit last May, inspiring the owners to come up with a menu in his honour. It boasts all of its star dishes, including Vietnamese spring rolls and signature premium beef noodle.

The menu at the Broadway branch is more modern and expansive too – street-food staple banh mi (a French baguette filled with a variety of savoury ingredients), oyster omelette, and hearty bo kho (a beef stew simmered slowly with lemongrass, star anise and other spices) are just some of the goodies in store.

Broadway’s outlet is also bigger than the Taipa Village one, making it a good choice for large gatherings, especially for fans of al fresco dining. No matter which outlet you choose to hit up, the specialty coffees are a great way to end your meal. Try the coconut iced coffee (an undeniable favourite among diners) or the Hanoi egg coffee. Staff say you won’t find the latter anywhere else in Macao, and we believe them.

Addresses:

Taipa Village branch: Rua Direita Carlos Eugenio 67A, Taipa;

Broadway Macau branch: E-G031-G032 Broadway Food Street at Broadway Macau, Avenida Marginal Flor de Lotus, Cotai

Justindia

This colourful thali set is available for lunch at Justindia and features a variety of seafood, vegetable and meat dishes – Photo courtesy of Justindia

The opening of Justindia last June was welcomed with much excitement by fans of the Venetian’s defunct Golden Peacock, as it marked the return of Justin Paul. The Kerala-born chef had earned the Golden Peacock a Michelin star during his time there, making it the only Indian restaurant in Asia to hold the honour at the time.

Though expectations were certainly high, Justin Paul’s new venture does not disappoint. His unique approach to Indian cuisine – giving dishes a highly creative spin without compromising on authenticity – is best expressed in Justindia’s degustation dinner menus of 7 or 11 courses. But an a la carte menu is also available in the evenings, as well as thali sets at lunch.

The black truffle and cheese naan always gets raves, as does the housemade paneer with papad Kattawadi – crispy wafers made from lentil flour. And don’t miss the kandari murgh tikka – chicken covered in a baby beetroot sauce and pomegranate. It was one of the most popular dishes at Golden Peacock and now lives on at Justinidia.

Be sure to reserve your table in advance.

Address: Rua de Bruxelas 59, NAPE district, Macao

Tapas de Portugal

At Tapas de Portugal, diners can try an array of Portuguese tapas such as peixinhos da horta – Photo courtesy of Tapas de Portugal

Thought tapas were exclusive to Spanish gastronomy? Portugal offers its own selection of these bite-sized savoury delicacies, aka petiscos. They’re perfect for sharing over an after-work catch-up or leisurely dinner with friends that stretches into a breezy autumn night.

And for this dining style, if there’s a better setting for this than picturesque Taipa Village, we’ve yet to hear of it. Head over to Tapas de Portugal – yes, the name spells it out – grab a seat on the terrace and order a hefty spread of small plates.

Some of our go-tos include peixinhos da horta (green bean tempura), Porto-style bifana (an appetising sandwich featuring thinly sliced pork loin) and ovos rotos. The latter is perhaps the only item on the menu with a clear Spanish inspiration: deep-fried potatoes topped with a deconstructed sunny-side-up and slivers of presunto, Portuguese dry-cured ham. Wash it all down with a cold jar of sangria, which is on the house when you order at least three tapas.

Besides the tapas, you can also enjoy the more substantial mains Portuguese cuisine is famous for: bacalhau (several variations), sardines grilled over fire, seafood rice and all sorts of Lusitanian goodness. A set lunch menu is also available on weekdays and comes with a starter, main course and dessert, with one of the main dishes always vegetarian.

Address: Rua dos Clérigos, 22-A, Taipa

La Santé

Driven by seasonality, La Santé’s menus feature four core dishes which change monthly – Photo courtesy of La Santé

A charming streetside bistro in the St. Lazarus district, La Santé is run by husband-and-wife duo Chi Lam, a Cordon Bleu-trained chef, and Jennifer Cheong, who assists with front-of-house duties. Just like the food they serve each evening, the venue is a labour of love filled with personal touches (you’ll find the first menu they served six years ago hung on the wall). It seems to effortlessly recreate the warmth and cosiness of a home gathering.

Their four-course menus change monthly, allowing the chef to work with the best in-season ingredients as he carries out his mission to bring refined French cooking to a local following at a reasonable price. La Santé’s menus don’t exceed 590 patacas per person.

Of course, this October will be all about the rich flavours of autumn. Your meal starts off with a colourful tian (a seasonal vegetable bake originating from Provence) followed by a dish of squab (farm-raised young pigeon) with foie gras baked in a delicate puff pastry. The experience is rounded off with a homey French dessert of meringue clouds resting on a bed of crème anglaise.

With just 6 tables available, booking in advance is highly advised. La Santé is open for dinner only.

Address: Rua de São Roque, Edifício Wa Pan, Sé, Macao

Common Table

Best known for their barista coffee and breakfast staples, Common Table serves up a wide selection of international options – Photo courtesy of Common Table

For satisfying Western-style breakfasts and barista coffee any time of the day, look no further than Common Table in the residential complex Nova City. Here the fragrant pour-over brews and oozy scrambled eggs tucked into a homemade croissant speak for themselves.

You’ll find mostly locals in this family-friendly neighbourhood spot fueling up on the likes of waffles, smoked salmon toast, and muesli bowls topped with seasonal fruits. It’s also one of the few places in town serving up shakshuka, a Middle Eastern dish of poached eggs cooked in a sauce of tomatoes, chilli peppers, and onions, all spiced with cumin.

But while we love their breakfast and brunch items, we recommend dining at Common Table any time of the day. The menu boasts an array of international options, including pastas (handmade, just like all of Common Table’s baked goods), salads, pizzas and steak. Prepared tableside, their carbonara is twirled on a wheel of parmigiano cheese before being served – a moment for which the friendly servers are Instagram-ready, of course.

Address: Ground floor, Nova City 349-365, Avenida de Guimarães, Taipa