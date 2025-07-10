The 2025 Michelin Guide to Guangzhou awards stars to 21 restaurants 

Twenty of Guangzhou’s 21 Michelin-starred restaurants have retained their stars from last year’s edition, according to a statement from the esteemed eatery guide. The single newcomer was Chōwa, which serves up innovative Franco-Japanese fusion cuisine in the city’s Tianhe district.

Eighteen of the eateries were determined to be one-star venues, while three earned two stars: Imperial Treasure Fine Chinese Cuisine, Jiang by Chef Wei and Taiwan Table. Michelin’s highest honour – a three-star rating – was not given out.

Gwendal Poullennec, international director of the Michelin Guide, described the Guangdong Province city’s restaurants as “[preserving] tradition while embracing innovation and [continuing] to push their craft forward.”

He also commended its chefs for creating “a gastronomic destination of international standing.”

“We’re especially inspired by the new generation of chefs bringing fresh energy to the city’s kitchens, as well as by concepts that reflect modern concepts – like vegetarian restaurants with a strong focus on seasonality and eco-friendliness.”

The Michelin Guide announced 45 Bib Gourmand titles for 2025, a status given to eateries offering excellent value for money. In addition, 46 Michelin-Selected restaurants were named. The latter status tells diners they can expect “simply a good meal”, according to the guide.

The Bib Gourmands and Michelin-Selected venues brought the total number of recommended eateries in Guangzhou to 112, a decent jump from 2024’s 105.

Chōwa, the newbie, is helmed by Hong Kong-born chef Louis Tam. The graduate of Hong Kong’s Culinary Academy also claimed this year’s Michelin Young Chef Award for Guangzhou. Chōwa is his first restaurant in the mainland; he has previously worked in his home SAR and in Bangkok.