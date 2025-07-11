The 2025 International Cities of Gastronomy Fest opens in Macao today

The 2025 International Cities of Gastronomy Fest is set to open its doors to the public today at 3:30 pm at Fisherman’s Wharf. Running until July 20, the event is designed to highlight Macao’s burgeoning status as a UNESCO Creative City of Gastronomy and an international platform for culinary exchange, according to a government statement.

Organised by the Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO), the festival will feature a discussion forum, an “International Gastronomy Promenade” with 100 food booths selling a wide array of cuisines from across the globe, and the City of Gastronomy Showcase.

The showcase will host over 60 sessions, where chefs from 29 UNESCO Creative Cities of Gastronomy will demonstrate their skills. They include 23 overseas representatives, chefs from five cities from mainland China, and, of course, Macao, which will be represented by chefs from the Macanese Gastronomic Brotherhood, Macau Cuisine Association, and the city’s six casino-resorts.

Local chefs will lead the first showcase session tomorrow evening, July 11, at 7:20 pm, highlighting Macao’s rich East-meets-West culinary heritage. The showcase then continues daily from July 12 to 20, between 3:30 pm and 10 pm, on the main stage at Legend Boulevard.

Echoing this year’s theme of “Spices and Herbs,” culinary creations will ingeniously incorporate an exquisite blend of spices and herbs commonly used in Macao, fostering a meaningful exchange of culinary creativity.

With 1,000 dining seats across five catering zones, the festival will also be enlivened by a variety of performances on three stages, including Portuguese folk dance, band performances, and street dance. Interactive entertainment such as mascot appearances, magic shows, clowns and balloon-twisting will add to the festive atmosphere.