New restaurants to visit in Macao this September 

If there’s one thing you can count on in Macao, it’s an ever-evolving dining scene. There’s always a hot new restaurant or three to try out. We’ve got six suggestions right here for September, from a new Korean barbeque joint in the heart of Cotai, to the breezy new home of Goa Nights – a local institution as renowned for its cocktails as it is for its food.

Goa Nights

Local institution Goa Nights (see featured image above) recently left its seven-year home in Taipa Village to set up shop at Broadway. In common with many of its new neighbours, the location boasts an alfresco dining area.

Though new creations (both edible and drinkable) are on the horizon, the current cocktail and food menus are pretty much unchanged. You’ll still find beloved Goan-Portuguese classics flying out of the kitchen. Don’t miss the restaurant’s namesake nachos, its dipping platters and chickpea salad (one of our go-tos) – or the hefty grilled beef tenderloin, if you’re a meat lover.

One major change is that the bar’s become more interactive, encouraging guests to try their hand at DIY tipples behind the counter (under the eagle-eyed guidance of bar staff, of course). Think of it as a free tutorial from an establishment featured on the extended 51-100 list of Asia’s 50 Best Bars in 2021.

Waso Café

Hong Kong’s beloved cha chaan teng Waso Café has opened its first branch in Macao at Galaxy Macau resort – Photo courtesy of Galaxy Macau

Fans of Hong Kong’s celebrated Waso Café, no longer need to hop on a ferry to enjoy its comfort food now that a branch has been opened at Galaxy Macau resort.

Inspired by traditional bing sutts (“ice rooms”) – no-frills cafes where locals enjoyed iced drinks when ice stopped being a luxury available only to the wealthy in the early 20th century – the eatery brings a slice of Hong Kong’s food culture to Macao.

There’s a great variety of breakfast items to choose from, but you might want to kick start your day (as early as 7 am) with Waso’s iconic combo – a pineapple bun with tomato and fried egg and a delicious iced milk tea. You can then fuel up throughout the day with hearty bowls of noodles topped with luncheon meat, “Swiss sauce” chicken wings, pork chops, and a whole array of cha chaan teng mainstays, washing it all down with Waso’s signature Black Cow ice cream float.

Look out for dishes exclusive to the Macao branch too, which include tossed noodles with Portuguese-style minced pork (reminiscent of Macanese minchi) and deep-fried chicken legs marinated in Coloane Village shrimp paste.

Open until 2 am, Waso Café can also cater to your late night cravings.

Korean Charcoal House

For Korean barbecue on the Cotai strip, look no further than Korean Charcoal House. Founded by a South Korea-born, Macao-bred entrepreneur, this spacious venue is located in the food court area of Studio City.

A window into the kitchen lets you watch the chefs at traditional Korean grills fueled with rice straw. Your orders are seared here first – giving a delicious smoky flavour – before landing on the dining table, where you can finish them off on a built-in electric grill.

Set meals, priced between 1,000 and 2,000 patacas, offer the likes of A5 wagyu ribeye and juicy beef ribs which you can pair with premium soju. But if that’s beyond your budget, there are plenty of entrees for 100 patacas or less, including kimchi fried rice, hot stone bibimbap, and seafood and soft tofu stew.

Qiao Jiang Nan

The Peking duck pancake with caviar is one of the must-try dishes at Qiao Jiang Nan – Photo courtesy of Yoho Treasure Island resort

Treasure Island’s Qiao Jiang Nan is the first Macao outpost of the northern Chinese chain that has branches in Beijing, Shanghai, Shenzhen and multiple other cities in mainland China.

Michelin-starred chefs designed the menu, incorporating a nod to Macao’s East-meets-West heritage with a couple of dishes that are exclusive to the city’s branch. Here, your Peking duck pancake comes topped with caviar, and your roasted duck spring rolls get extra umami from parmesan cheese. But you can also enjoy a regular Peking duck without any of the fancy extras.

If you have an Aomi or Dian Ping account, consider pre-purchasing a set meal for two, which will give you a taste of this Chinese hot spot without breaking the bank. For 588 patacas, you’ll get a charcuterie platter, baked pigeon, Sichuan ice jelly and more.

With a Chinese opera performance every night, and dining tables fitted with spinning centrepieces that the staff can customise with wording written in coloured sand, this spot offers a different experience. Impress your guests by booking one of the dozen private rooms with views of Nam Van lake.

Lagrange Point

Dig into satisfying Western dishes at this modern bistro in the NAPE district – Photo courtesy of Lagrange Point

Sporting a sleek, minimalist interior and floor-to-ceiling windows, Lagrange Point is the only restaurant you’ll find within the Macao Cultural Centre complex.

Despite abundant competition in the NAPE district, this pet-friendly eatery has been bustling with eager diners. The modern bistro menu leans towards Western cuisine and features staples like steaks, fish and chips, pizzas, and pastas.

Check out its business set lunch, which gives you a salad, pasta and pastry for just 68 patacas. You can also make a date out of it, kicking off your evening with one of the five signature cocktails, which you can enjoy alongside the likes of freshly shucked oysters and osso buco.

The restaurant’s location is extra convenient if you’re visiting the Macao Art Museum or looking to grab a bite before a show at the Macao Cultural Centre.

Casa Maquista

The Macanese dish capela served at Casa Maquista – Photo courtesy of Casa Maquista

Casa Maquista is the first Macanese restaurant run by Portuguese Restaurants & Retail Concepts – the local food and beverage group that also operates the highly popular Albergue 1601, Portucau and Ginja do Senado, among others. This new venture, located within one of the famed Taipa Houses, aims to introduce travellers and residents to lesser-known Macanese dishes.

No, it’s not the place to sate your minchi cravings. But you’ll still find time-honoured examples of what is believed to be the world’s first fusion cuisine: capela (Macanese-style meatloaf), shrimp curry with okra, lacassá shrimp soup, porco bafassá (a turmeric-based pork dish), and bebinca de leite, an especially delectable dessert.

Executive chefs (and brothers) Pedro and Mauro Almeida developed Casa Maquista’s menu based on collections of recipes passed down through generations of Macanese families.

Fittingly, the restaurant’s interior recreates the ambiance of a traditional Macanese family home. If that whets your appetite for more Macanese culture, check out the neighbouring museum.