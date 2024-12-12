Macao News Recommends: Four restaurants to visit this holiday season

In our mission to support Macao’s independent eateries, we’re back to let you in on four more restaurants featured in the Macao News Recommends programme. Each spot showcases a different aspect of the dynamic food scene that makes our city such a worthwhile foodie destination.

On the menu? Steamy bowls of ramen, Portuguese petiscos, comforting bistro fare, innovative plant-based options and more, all perfect for making the most of your upcoming holiday gatherings. Read on for more details and support our local food heroes.

Takeroku Ramen

The ramen-ya’s chicken ramen became one of its most popular bowls almost instantly after its release – Photo courtesy of Takeroku Ramen

When it comes to certain dishes, everyone has their favourites. If the topic is ramen, we’ll unhesitatingly point you to Takeroku, a ramen-ya sitting on reclaimed land in Fai Chi Kei, near the Gongbei checkpoint.

Since its opening in 2022, the establishment has maintained its status as a go-to spot for ramen lovers in Macao. Although the menu features various ramen options – from the ubiquitous tonkatsu to seafood-based ramen – two of the shop’s bowls have the power to transport you to Japan with the first spoonful: extra rich miso ramen and chicken broth salt ramen.

To prepare the chicken ramen, one of the shop’s top sellers, the chefs pre-boil it using a technique called yude koboshi to ensure a clear broth. After that, it’s five hours of simmering, during which they diligently skim off any impurities. Finally, the soup is strained twice, resulting in a pristine, flavorful bouillon that’s worth every bit of effort.

The extra rich miso ramen meanwhile blends a generous stir-fry of onions, garlic, and minced pork with the umami flavour of miso sourced directly from Japan.

Take a seat upstairs, where you can peek through the show kitchen to see the ramen masters in action.

Address: Rua do Comandante João Belo, Waterfront Duet, Tower 1, ground floor, Macao

Puffin Café

Puffin Café’s spinach and cheese wrap is a staple on the menu – Photo courtesy of Puffin Café

Even though there is a growing demand for healthy vegetarian and vegan eateries, plant-based diners often find limited options in Macao.

Fortunately, there is Puffin Café, a pet-friendly vegetarian haven just steps away from St Anthony’s Church. This beloved pioneer, easily recognisable by its green façade and puffin murals, was established in 2012 as a health-focused restaurant offering a variety of vegetarian dishes. However, two years ago, in a move to promote animal welfare, its vegan owner Baron Lo decided to turn it into a fully vegetarian restaurant.

The veggie menu, which focuses on flavour and nutritional value, features an all-day section, which includes all of their most popular dishes, as well as four weekly menus on rotation. The perfectly made wraps with various fillings are a surefire hit, as are the burgers which use patties handcrafted in-house (though you’ll also find burgers prepared with protein replacements).

For something different, try the bowl of brown rice topped with mango, avocado, and grilled tempeh, all drizzled with homemade sesame sauce. Or maybe you’re in the mood for something warm now that the cooler weather is here? The veggie curry is an excellent choice. Cooked with aubergine imported from Thailand and house-made curry paste (which means no traces of shrimp), it’s sure to keep you warm and cosy.

For those on a vegan diet, the staff can often customise their requests with ease. Puffin Café even offers vegan cheese, ensuring that no one has to pass up on their famous spinach and cheese wrap.

Address: Rua de Santo António, 14-C, San Wan building, ground floor, Macao

3 Sardines

Besides a delicious array of petiscos, you can try lesser-known variations of salt cod at 3 Sardines – Photo courtesy of 3 Sardines

When 3 Sardines opened in the St. Lazarus district during the pandemic, it quickly became the talk of the town with its lesser-explored style of Portuguese cuisine in the form of petiscos (Portugal’s answer to tapas). It was another winning formula for the food and beverage group PRRC, which also runs Albergue 1601 and Portucau.

Walking into 3 Sardines feels like stepping into a time capsule, as the dimly lit eatery brims with vintage knick-knacks collected by PRRC’s Hong Kong-born founder. Old radios and sewing machines line the shelves, but the real showstoppers are the olive tree and vintage bike hanging from above.

Designed by chef brothers Pedro and Mauro Almeida, the menu invites you to enjoy the leisurely art of petiscar, or the act of nibbling on petiscos. Order several small plates to share, and don’t miss the divine octopus and green bean tempura (peixinhos da horta). The chefs have incorporated tempura dishes into the menu as a way to highlight how Portuguese culinary influences were introduced to Japanese cuisine in the 16th century.

Vegetarian or not, don’t skip the vegetarian petiscos on the menu. We’re fans of the pimentos de Padrón (small green peppers from Galicia, Spain, known for their spicy kick) as well as the sautéed mushrooms.

For your main dish, you can’t go wrong with the likes of bacalhau à brás, but consider trying some lesser-known variations of Portugal’s iconic salted cod. One notable option is the Barroso-style bacalhau, which hails from the northern region of Trás-os-Montes and is baked with chestnuts and onions, all softened in olive oil. Bom apetite!

Address: Rua de São Roque, 34, Macao

Chenson

Shakshuka, a Middle Eastern comfort dish, served at Chenson – Photo courtesy of Chenson

A venture by the entrepreneurs behind the popular French bakery chain Elysee, Chenson is a modern bistro that offers a casual dining experience with European influences. It also doubles as a boulangerie, patisserie and café.

Located within Nova Mall in Taipa, Chenson is all about Western all-day dining. Its modern, well-appointed interiors can accommodate various occasions, with seating options ranging from counter stools, for a quick pick-me-up, to cosy sofa nooks for more leisurely gatherings.

We keep going back for Chenson’s brunch staples like shakshuka (a Middle Eastern dish of poached eggs in hearty tomato and pepper sauce) and avocado toast, paired with their barista brewed coffee. The truffle fries, yuzu chicken wings, and a decadent bacon and portobello mushroom pasta are also not to be missed.

Come evening, the chefs whip up more substantial meals such as the steak frites or the squid ink risotto. Cooked with bits of spicy salami for an extra kick, the risotto is one of the chef’s recommendations. Finish off with a tiramisu or chocolate lava cake.

Address: Nova Mall, Shop G22-G23, Avenida de Kwong Tung, Taipa, Macao