New restaurants to visit in Macao this December 

As the mercury plunges, Macao’s culinary scene continues to heat up with new openings. This month, we’re thrilled to spotlight a hotpot congee spot that’s sure to warm you on chilly evenings, alongside a food hall offering plenty of Asian options, a Philippine café and a takeaway spot where the classic Portuguese cod fritters come with flavourful twists

Hungry? Here are the new restaurants in Macao we’re heading to this December.

Ruxuan

A wildly popular Chinese chain with over 100 branches across the country, Ruxuan (see featured image above) is a famed seafood congee hotpot specialist. The recently opened branch near the FIT building on the peninsula marks its debut outside mainland China, and judging by the number of diners it attracts, this outpost seems set up for success.

Among the varieties on offer, the signature crab congee hotpot wins raves for its the delightful fusion of sweet crab and savoury congee. It’s a must-try dish for first-time diners.

[See more: Macao gets its first Mixue Ice Cream & Tea store]

There’s plenty more to be had at Ruxuan beyond the congee hotpot though, including an impressive selection of dim sum favorites like pork siu mai and shrimp har gao. Don’t miss the shrimp cheung fan (steamed rice roll) made with silky red rice dough.

The best part? You can drop by anytime. Ruxuan is open 24 hours.

Jin Jin Food Hall

Work in the financial district near Avenida da Praia Grande and looking for a new casual lunch spot?

Recently renovated, Jin Jin Food Hall is located on the first level of Macau Square – a retail and office building in the city’s business hub. It features nine concessions spanning various cuisines, from Sichuanese to Japanese.

[See more: SJM’s new Kam Pek food hall could open as soon as December]

Local crowd-pleasers like Chinese-style beef brisket curry are right at home alongside Japanese ramen and rice bowls, but you can also dive into a bowl of Thailand’s tom yum goong or savour a steaming serving of Vietnamese phô.

With prices averaging around 55 patacas per meal, it’s your new affordable go-to option for a quick, satisfying working day lunch.

Olálá

Olálá offers Portuguese cod fritters, both classic and with unique twists – Photo by Don Lei

Nestled in old Macao on the historic Rua das Estalagens, Olálá is a takeaway shop specialising in codfish fritters, the quintessential Portuguese snack handmade with bacalhau (salt cod) and mashed potatoes. The shop was one of seven local businesses that received subsidies from Sands China to set up in the area as part of a revitalisation plan.

The shop’s owners, both Macao-born and well-versed in Portuguese food culture, are putting their own spin on these treats. In addition to the classic version, they offer cheese, truffle, and salted egg variations, the latter an intriguing fusion of Portuguese and Chinese flavours.

[See more: Portuguese bakery Manteigaria to set up shop in Macao over the coming months]

Tacho, a delicious one-pot Macanese stew featuring various meats and vegetables, is also on the menu and is one of the owners’ top picks. Try three kinds of codfish fritters and tacho with a set meal, priced at 85 patacas.

DC Café

Although the menu is still in the works, local institution DC Café is set to open a new branch at Broadway in early December. This exciting opening will mean Philippine cuisine will now be available alongside Broadway stalwarts Café Hanoi and Goa Nights – celebrated champions of Vietnamese and Indian fare, respectively.

[See more: Ari Calangi’s guide to his favourite Filipino foods in Macao]

We’ll report back next month with details on this eatery cherished by Macao’s Filipino community. In the meantime, we’ll be dreaming of their lip-smacking pork sisig and dessert in a glass, halo-halo. And let’s not forget Marissa’s chicken cordon bleu too, technically not a Filipino dish but a DC staple from their first branch in Barra.