Fly Dining arrives in Hong Kong to rival Macao’s Dinner in the Sky

Fly Dining, an aerial dining service similar to the worldwide franchise Dinner in the Sky, is set to launch in Hong Kong, according to a booking page on its website.

Like Dinner in the Sky, which recently opened in Macao, Fly Dining suspends guests, dining table and servers dozens of metres above the ground, offering meals with breathtaking views.

There are no details as of yet about the exact location or opening date of Dinner in the Sky’s Hong Kong rival. However, Fly Dining is currently providing several options for diners via waitlist registration.

[See more: You can now book an aerial meal with Dinner in the Sky Macao]

For lunch or dinner, guests can indulge in a 45-minute experience priced at HK$1,560. Alternatively, the Joyride which takes place in the mornings and afternoons offers a 30-minute experience for HK$690, while the Sundowner option, perfect for watching the sunset, is available for HK$1,290.

The Fly Dining experience is facilitated by a precision-engineered metal platform suspended above ground by a 200-ton telescopic crane, which was designed in Germany. Each session accommodates 24 guests, who are served by a team of five staff members.

Fly Dining mostly operates in India, where it has a presence in dozens of cities, but according to its website it is in the process of an ambitious global expansion, targeting openings in Paris, Tokyo, Barcelona and many other locations besides Hong Kong.