Asia’s 50 Best Bars extended list announced ahead of Macao awards ceremony

The extended 51-100 list for Asia’s 50 Best Bars 2025 has been released, two weeks before the live awards ceremony for the top 50, which will be held in Macao for the first time on 15 July.

According to the organisers, the lists are compiled from votes by the Asia’s 50 Best Bars Academy, a group of over 300 industry professionals, including bartenders, bar owners, and industry journalists.

This year’s 51-100 list includes 14 new entries and features bars from 23 different destinations across Asia. Singapore has six bars on the extended list, including new entry Side Door at 53. Seoul, Shanghai, Taipei, and Tokyo each have four bars represented. Shenzhen, Phnom Penh, and Kaohsiung make their debut appearances with Obsidian Bar (51), Sora (65), and Maltail (75), respectively.

Seoul sees Pine & Co at 52 and Soko at 54. Gong Gan climbs 26 places to 63, and Charles H is at 96. In Shanghai, Epic is at 74, while Sober Company moves up 11 places to 81. Coa’s Shanghai outpost debuts at 85. Pony Up, by bartender Dre Yang, also enters the list at 97.

Taipei’s new entry Lab is at 57. Wu (Nothingness) advances 28 places to 66, joined by Bar Mood at 72 and Under Lab at 73.

Seoul’s Pine & Co comes in second place on the extended list at number 52

Bangkok, Hanoi, and Hong Kong each have three establishments on the extended list. Bangkok’s representation includes Mahaniyom Cocktail Bar at 71, Firefly at 82, and new entry Messenger Service at 90. In Hanoi, new entry Workshop14 secures the 83 spot, followed by the Hudson Rooms at 86 and the Haflington at 87. For Hong Kong, the Opposites debuts at 80. Mostly Harmless is at 88, and Quinary, a long-standing fixture on the list, is at 91.

Other cities with a single entry on the extended list include Tainan, with Han-jia climbing 20 places to 59. Shenzhen’s Obsidian Bar leads the extended list at 51. Phnom Penh’s Sora is at 65, and Kaohsiung’s Maltail is at 75.

Emma Sleight, head of content for Asia’s 50 Best Bars, noted the “vibrant and eclectic mix of bars” on this year’s list, highlighting the “remarkable creativity and boundary-pushing bars” that showcase Asia’s diverse drink cultures.

The full 2025 list of Asia’s 50 Best Bars will be announced at the awards ceremony in Macao on 15 July, in collaboration with partner venues Wynn Macau and Wynn Palace. The ceremony will also be streamed live on the 50 Best YouTube channel. Deloitte serves as the independent adjudication partner for the voting process.

This article was drafted by AI before being reviewed by an editor.