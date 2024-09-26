Macao News Recommends: A new campaign to boost the local dining sector 

Macao’s most followed English-language digital media platform, Macao News, has launched Macao News Recommends – a programme that gives local independent restaurants free promotional support.

The initiative is the first of its kind in the city, and comes amid well publicised challenging conditions for local eateries, as operators grapple with rising costs and changing patterns of consumer behaviour.

Phô specialist Cafe Hanoi, Taipa café Common Table, modern Indian restaurant Justindia, French bistro La Santé and Portuguese restaurant Tapas de Portugal are the dining outlets that make up the programme’s inaugural selection of eateries.

The campaign grants the featured restaurants free coverage on the Macao News website and daily newsletter The Tea, as well as on Macao News’ social media platforms with over 67,000 followers. Diners can easily identify these restaurants by the “Macao News Recommends 2024” window sticker.

Nearly 40 percent of Macao News’ readers eat out 3 to 5 times a week and 38 percent earn more than HK$708,000 a year, a recent survey conducted by the platform revealed.

“Our readers are eager to know about Macao’s dining offerings and are willing to spend at restaurants and other brands that successfully compete for their attention. The Macao News Recommends campaign helps restaurants do that at a time that really matters for the industry. It’s a win-win for everyone,” says Mariana Cesár de Sá, publisher and chief executive officer of Macao News.