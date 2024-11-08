Macao News Recommends: Four restaurants to visit now 

From authentic Portuguese cuisine served in charming heritage surroundings to a hidden gem that celebrates the lesser-explored gastronomy of South Africa, we have some great dining suggestions for you this month.

It’s all part of the Macao News Recommends campaign – a programme that allows us to support the independent food businesses in our community at a time when industry conditions can be challenging.

Pick up your napkin, loosen your belt, and tuck into some great food while giving these Macao restaurants some of the love they deserve.

Albergue 1601

Seafood rice served at Albergue 1601, a Portuguese restaurant featured on the World’s 50 Best Discovery list – Photo courtesy of Albergue 1601

Portuguese cuisine is widely represented in Macao, and for that reason, it can be tough to know which way to turn. But for consistently good, authentic fare in a setting that’s frankly hard to beat, look no further than Albergue 1601.

This restaurant in Macao was one of the first ventures under the food and beverage group PRRC (which runs several other Lusitanian establishments) and is led by head chef Pedro Almeida, who hails from the northern Portuguese city of Chaves.

Nestled in the historic St. Lazarus neighbourhood, within the picturesque Albergue da Santa Casa da Misericórdia complex (Albergue SCM) and beneath a century-old camphor tree, Albergue 1601 serves as a haven for Luso culture, too. Portuguese motifs like the Galo de Barcelos welcome diners, while poetry excerpts by Macao’s great poet Camilo Pessanha and illustrations by Macanese artist Carlos Marreiros adorn the walls of the dining room. Adding to the atmosphere, the soulful sound of fado fills the air.

But the real star here is the food. Start with the caldo verde (potato-based soup with Portuguese cabbage) and a plate of hand-sliced presunto Pata Negra, one of the best varieties available, followed by the hearty arroz de marisco (seafood rice stew) or grilled octopus bathed in a mixture of high-quality olive oil and garlic. And do note the wine list featuring some great bottlings from the old country.

Be sure to reserve your table in advance.



Address: Calçada da Igreja de São Lázaro 8, Macao

Aria by Chef D

The chef’s incredibly tender lamb shank undergoes a labour-intensive preparation process before it reaches your table – Photo courtesy of Aria by Chef D

Tucked down an alley off the bustling Rua dos Mercadores, Aria by Chef D is a labour of love, named after the daughter of its South African chef and owner, Denver Govender.

Last year, he filled a gap in the local dining scene with a menu of South African comfort food. The response was overwhelmingly positive, and the eatery has since earned a loyal following – made evident from the heartfelt sticky notes left on the walls by satisfied diners.

The boerewors grilled sausage, carbonara, and chicken wings covered in harissa sauce are all delicious, as are the chicken livers.

The lamb shanks are meanwhile not to be missed – especially with the cooler weather returning. Govender employs a three-day tenderising process for the lamb, starting with a herbal marinade in red wine, followed by pot roasting and sous vide finish. This labour-intensive process results in an incredibly tender dish packed with flavour, which comes served on a bed of buttery potato mash.

Though the space is admittedly small, we love the cosy, familial environment of Aria by Chef D, as well as the chef’s care and attention to each table.



Address: Travessa dos Becos 10 AA–AB, Macao

Fill Café

Fill Café serves up affordable homestyle set meals for dinner on weekends – Photo courtesy of Fill Café

Nestled behind the Navy Yards, Fill Café offers a peaceful respite close to what is believed to be the city’s birthplace, the Bay of A-Ma and its namesake temple.

It occupies a two-storey house where natural light floods clean, understated yet inviting interiors. Lo-fi beats create a relaxed vibe, perfect for enjoying a satisfying brunch (the café opens at 11 am) or lunch. With various seating options, including counters, dining tables, and cosy window-side nooks, it’s a popular spot among savvy coffee lovers.

Barista creations have been the drawcard since Fill Café’s opening in 2019. It offers a delicious matcha latte among classic orders such as freshly brewed long blacks, flat whites, flavoured lattes, and more.

As for the food, expect Southeast Asian staples on weekly rotation complemented by a few Western dishes, without the confusion of too much choice. Of the former, don’t miss the Thai basil minced beef topped with an egg sunny side up. For a Western option, we’re fans of the super garlicky tagliolini agli scampi (pasta and spicy shrimp).

Whatever you choose, be sure to leave space for the café’s caramel pudding which wins raves among regulars and newcomers alike. Its owner says the secret to its texture lies in the unusual addition of cream cheese. For us, it’s happiness on a plate, and enough to share.



Address: Travessa da Árvore 13, Macao

Voyage Thai Kitchen

Voyage Thai Kitchen’s rich, bold Angus beef boat noodles are among the best in town

Ask local foodies where to find a steaming bowl of Thai boat noodles, and they’ll most likely point you to Voyage Thai Kitchen. With two locations – one in the La Cité residential complex in Areia Preta and another behind the Altira Macau in Taipa.

The chefs at Voyage Thai Kitchen simmer the rich broth for their signature Angus beef boat noodles for six hours each morning, infusing it with herbs imported straight from Thailand. It’s a dish that graces nearly every table, underscoring its reputation as a must-try.

Alongside the much-raved-about signature boat noodles, the menu features other crowd-pleasers like tom yum goong. Perfect this sweet, sour and spicy soup with your preferred protein, including prawns, lemongrass pork chop, deep-fried chicken thigh or sea bass. There are also plenty of Thai rice-based dishes, such as the classic pineapple and seafood fried rice.

For a delicious fusion of Thai and local flavours, try the deep-fried chicken thigh in yellow curry. The curry powder, sourced straight from Thailand to Macao, pairs perfectly with the restaurant’s Moorish rice, essentially a Thai mo lo gai.

Wash it all down with a classic Thai milk tea. With its rich, creamy flavour, it’s the perfect way to round out your experience at Voyage Thai Kitchen.

Addresses:

Taipa branch: Rua de Hong Chau 10-16 Edificio Hong Cheong, Taipa

Areia Preta branch: Shop H, Ground floor, La Cité, Rua Central da Areia Preta 546, Macao