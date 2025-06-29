Everything you need to know about International Cities of Gastronomy Fest 2025

The second annual International Cities of Gastronomy Fest is scheduled to take place 11-20 July at Roman Amphitheatre Square and Legend Boulevard, Fisherman’s Wharf, bringing at least 34 UNESCO Creative Cities of Gastronomy from 21 countries and regions together for a culinary celebration and exchange.

Themed “Spices and Herbs,” this year’s edition features three main components: the International Gastronomy Promenade, City of Gastronomy Showcase, and International Gastronomy Forum. According to a statement from the Macao Government Tourism Office, the event will offer “a splendid feast of international gastronomic cultures, weaving together tourism, gastronomy and culture.”

The International Gastronomy Promenade will include more than 100 food booths (about half from Macao), operating from 3:30 pm to 10 pm on weekdays, and from 3 pm to 11:30 pm on weekends.

A number of Portuguese-speaking countries have signed up to participate this year. Expect booths from Brazilian cities such as Florianópolis, Belém, Paraty and Belo Horizonte, along with others. There’ll also be booths from 25 mainland Chinese cities (including Chengdu, Shunde, Yangzhou, Huai’an and Chaozhou); the Turkish city of Hatay; Phuket, Thailand; Saudi Arabia’s Buraydah; and Iloilo City, the Philippines.

Five dining zones will offer 1,000 seats – a significant increase from last year. Live performances, including Portuguese folk dance and street acts, will take place across three stages. There will also be interactive entertainment from magicians and clowns.

The City of Gastronomy Showcase will feature more than 60 cooking demonstrations by chefs from 28 Creative Cities of Gastronomy. Dishes will incorporate spices and herbs commonly used in their local cuisines, with daily sampling opportunities for visitors as part of the International Gastronomy Promenade.

On 14 July, the International Gastronomy Forum, Macao will take place at the Convention and Exhibition Centre of Macau Fisherman’s Wharf. Themed “The Spice of Life: Macao’s Culinary Connections,” the forum will include two keynote speeches and three panel discussions focused on the global use of spices and herbs. Representatives from UNESCO Creative Cities of Gastronomy, local integrated resorts, and Macao’s fellow Culture Cities of East Asia 2025 will attend.

To support public access to the fest, MGTO is providing free shuttle buses between the venue and various locations around the city – including the Border Gate, Taipa Central Park, and six Cotai integrated resorts. Services will run during event hours each day.

Macao was recognised as a UNESCO Creative City of Gastronomy in 2017, a status reflecting its unique Macanese cuisine, large-scale food festivals and vibrant culinary scene, according to UNESCO.