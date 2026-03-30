This week in the Greater Bay Area: The Flower Goddess Festival, HKIFF and more

From Shakespeare to a Greater Bay Area themed musical and the best ways to appreciate the arrival of spring, the region has something interesting to offer to everyone this week.

[See more: Here’s a guide to the ‘other’ Greater Bay Area cities]

See below to discover some of the many exciting events that are happening around the GBA.

Guangzhou

Flower Goddess Festival

The Flower Goddess Festival is a traditional Chinese spring festival where women typically gather in hanfu (traditional Han dynasty clothing) at parks across the city.

Venue: Various parks

Date: Now until 31 March

Greater Bay Area Chicks International Circus

Expect an international circus, amusement rides, and a cultural and creative market that celebrate the charm of the National Games mascots.

Venue: Guangdong Olympic Centre (广东奥林匹克中心)

Date: 31 March

[See more: Guangzhou’s Ersha Island to host Spring Music Festival]

Hong Kong

Ap Lei Chau Hung Shing Cultural Festival

Expect dragon boats, lion dances and more at this cultural festival – Photo courtesy of Hong Kong Tourism Board

The festival pays homage to the deity Hung Shing, with a series of events like the blessing of dragon boats, lion dances, a festival parade, operas, and more.

Venue: Ap Lei Chau, Hong Kong Island

Date: Now until 1 April

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WestK FunFest

Expect family-friendly performances, theatre, music and dance, large-scale outdoor art installations and hands-on workshops, with artists from Australia, Spain, the UK and Hong Kong.

Venue: Art Park, Freespace and Xiqu Centre

Date: Now until 12 April

Hong Kong International Film Festival (HKIFF)

The closing film of the HIKFF Cyclone follows the life of a trans sex worker saving up for gender-affirming surgery – Photo courtesy of IMDB

One of Asia’s oldest and most reputable film festivals turns 50 this year, and will screen over 200 films from 50 countries and regions at venues across Hong Kong.

Venue: Various venues

Date: 1 to 12 April

[See more: Dozens of Greater Bay Area restaurants honoured on 2026 Black Pearl Restaurant Guide]

Macao

Chill Market

Browse and shop crystals, essential oils, handmade jewelry and even pet supplies at this feel-good market.

Venue: Rua do Cunha (in front of Taipa Market)

Date: 31 March to 21 June

Time: Tuesday to Friday 3 to 8 pm; weekends 11 am to 7 pm

[See more: Vision & Colour Music Festival returns to Hengqin in April]

The Bay of Awakening Tides musical

This musical captures the spirit of the Greater Bay Area with themes of chasing dreams, home, culture, and community.

Venue: Macao Cultural Centre

Date: 2 to 3 April

Time: From 8 pm

Shenzhen

Shakespeare’s Twelfth Night

The Cambridge Shakespeare Festival brings its production of William Shakespeare’s romantic comedy Twelfth Night to Shenzhen.

Venue: WantU Space (湾剧场·万有空间)

Date: 4 April

Time: From 7:30 pm

Greater Bay Area Flower Show

The Greater Bay Area flower show has officially kicked off – Photo courtesy of Xinhua

This year’s flower show highlights the iris, featuring over 30 floral displays across four zones.

Venue: Bijiashan Sports Park (笔架山体育公园)

Date: Now until 6 April

Henri Matisse’s Creative Lab exhibition

Check out this interactive exhibition celebrating the art of French visual artist Henri Matisse.

Venue: Pingshan Exhibition Gallery (深圳坪山文化聚落展览馆)

Date: Now until 5 July

[See more: The Shenzhen-Zhuhai road-rail link project is being fast-tracked]

[See more: “My life changed completely in Hong Kong”: In conversation with comedian Jordan Leung]

Zhongshan

Flower Goddess Festival

Women pose for pictures in hanfu in honour of this traditional spring festival

Additional celebrations honouring the Flower Goddess will take place in Zhongshan’s iconic landscaped garden, the Zhan Garden.

Venue: Zhan Garden (詹园)

Date: Now until 19 April

Zhuhai

Wutong Chamber Orchestra Spring Festival Concert

The Wutong Chamber Orchestra and the Zhuhai-based Senxili Chamber Orchestra will share the stage, bringing together Chinese folk classics, Western classical masterpieces, classic film scores, and popular hits.

Venue: Zhuhai Workers’ Cultural Palace (珠海市工人文化宫)

Date: Now until 31 March