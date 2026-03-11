Shakespeare’s Twelfth Night takes the stage in Shenzhen next month

The Cambridge Shakespeare Festival brings its production of William Shakespeare’s romantic comedy Twelfth Night to Shenzhen’s WantU Space (湾剧场·万有空间) in the Bao’An district on Saturday, 4 April at 7:30 pm.

The play follows Viola, who becomes separated from her twin Sebastian after a shipwreck and disguises herself as a man named Cesario to work for the Duke Orsino.

Viola soon falls in love with Duke Orsino. However, he is in love with Countess Olivia. He sends Viola to court Olivia on his behalf, creating a complex love triangle. Themes of gender, deception, and desire are explored with humour in the play.

Twelfth Night was one of six Shakespearean classics performed at the Cambridge Shakespeare Festival in 2025.

Founded in Cambridge in 1988 by composer and scholar David Crilly, the festival is renowned for its summer runs in the gardens of King’s, St John’s, Trinity and Downing Colleges. With a history of nearly 40 years, it has become one of the UK’s most influential independent arts festivals.

Tickets for the Shenzhen performance range from 60 to 280 yuan and are currently available on Damai among other Chinese ticketing sites.