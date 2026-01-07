These are the sports events Macao can look forward to in 2026

From international motorsport and racket sports to global basketball and combat sports, 2026 is shaping up to be a packed year for sport in Macao.

The city’s sports calendar continues to evolve beyond one-off spectacles, with a growing number of repeat international events and multi-year hosting agreements. Together, they reflect Macao’s broader effort to position itself as a destination for sports tourism, while smoothing visitor demand throughout the year.

Below is a look at the key sporting events Macao can expect in 2026, including confirmed dates and venues, as well as events that are scheduled but awaiting final details.

The events listed below are confirmed or scheduled as of early January 2026, with some dates and details subject to change.

Macao Match Cup

British skipper Ian Williams and his Pindar by Manuport Logistics team in action during match racing at the Macao Match Cup 2025 – Photo by Ian Roman/WMRT

The Macao Match Cup returns in January as part of the World Match Racing Tour, bringing top sailing teams to the city’s waterfront. As one of the opening events on the international sailing calendar, the regatta draws professional crews and sailing fans from across Europe and Asia.

The event adds a distinctive outdoor element to Macao’s sports offering and helps kick off the year with international competition before the peak spring travel season.

Venue: Macao Harbour

Date: 14-18 January 2026

Macao International 10K 2026

Start of the Macao International 10K last year – Photo courtesy of the Sports Bureau

The Macao International 10K run returns as one of the city’s largest mass-participation sporting events, attracting both elite runners and amateur participants. The race typically includes multiple categories and winds through key areas of the city, drawing large roadside crowds.

While primarily a community and regional event, the 10K remains a fixture on Macao’s annual sports calendar. Stay tuned for the registration.

Venue: City streets / Olympic Sports Centre area

Date: 15 March 2026

ITTF Men’s & Women’s World Cups Macao 2026

Sun Yingsha was crowned champion of ITTF Women’s World Cup Macao 2025 – Photo courtesy of the Sports Bureau

One of the most prestigious events in international table tennis, the ITTF World Cup is scheduled to return to Macao in early spring. The tournament brings together the world’s top men’s and women’s singles players to compete over several days of high-level matches.

Macao has become a regular host for elite table tennis events, reinforcing its reputation as a reliable venue for technically demanding indoor competitions with global audiences.

Venue: Galaxy Arena

Dates: 30 March – 5 April 2026

Macau Open 2026

Chen Yufei bagged the Women’s Singles titles at the Macau Open Badminton 2025 – Photo courtesy of Sands China Ltd.

Part of the BWF World Tour, the Macau Open returns in June with a strong international field across singles and doubles categories. The tournament has a prize money of US$250,000 and regularly attracts top-ranked badminton players from Asia and beyond, making it one of the city’s most consistent annual international sports events.

Badminton’s broad regional following helps draw visiting fans and athletes during the early summer period.

Venue: Macao East Asian Games Dome

Dates: 16-21 June 2026

NBA China Games 2026

Dallas Mavericks guard Cooper Flagg shoots during a 2025–26 NBA regular-season game against the Detroit Pistons in Mexico City on 1 November 2025 – Photo by Francisco Canedo/Xinhua

The NBA is set to return to Macao in October, with the Dallas Mavericks and Houston Rockets scheduled to play two preseason games as part of the NBA China Games 2026.

The games mark another high-profile appearance by the league in the city and are expected to draw fans from across the Greater Bay Area. In addition to the on-court action, NBA China Games typically include fan events and community activities around the fixtures.

Venue: Venetian Arena

Dates: 9 and 11 October 2026

73rd Macau Grand Prix

Formula Regional cars pictured on the Lisboa Bend at the 2025 Macau Grand Prix – Photo courtesy of the Macau Grand Prix Organizing Committee

The Macau Grand Prix remains the centrepiece of the city’s sports calendar. Held annually on the Guia Circuit, the multi-day motorsport festival typically features single-seater racing, touring cars and motorcycle events.

As Macao’s longest-running international sporting event, the Grand Prix continues to deliver global exposure and attract motorsport fans from around the world.

Venue: Guia Circuit

Dates: 19-22 November 2026

UFC Fight Night Macao 2026

Yan Xiaonan’s game plan secured a unanimous decision win over Tabatha Ricci at UFC Macau 2024 – Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC

Under a multi-year partnership announced by event organisers, Macao is set to host a series of UFC events beginning in 2026. While specific dates have yet to be confirmed, the schedule is expected to include UFC Fight Night cards and rounds of the Road to UFC Asia-Pacific tournament.

The addition of mixed martial arts broadens Macao’s sports offering and appeals to a younger, global fan base.

Venue: Galaxy Arena

Date: To be confirmed (2026)