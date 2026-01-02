Sailing’s Macao Match Cup 2026 to take place in January

The Macao Match Cup 2026 will take place from 14 to 18 January at Macao Harbour, serving once again as the opening world championship event of the World Match Racing Tour season.

Racing will be held in waters off the Macao Science Center, allowing spectators to follow the action directly from the shore. The competition is one of the flagship events of the annual Macao International Regatta, which is expected to attract more than 200 sailors from multiple countries.

Now in its second edition, this year’s Macao Match Cup is set to feature elite match racing teams competing in identical FarEast 28R boats. Skippers will contest a share of a US$100,000 prize purse.

Elite international lineup

A strong field of world-class competitors has been confirmed for 2026, led by the top-ranked sailors in the World Sailing Open match racing rankings as of 1 October 2025 – reinforcing the event’s growing profile on the international sailing calendar.

The lineup includes American skipper Chris Poole, Switzerland’s Eric Monnin, Sweden’s Johnie Berntsson, and France’s Ian Garreta and Aurélien Pierroz, ranked 1 to 5 in the world respectively. They will be joined by leading teams from Australia, New Zealand, Great Britain, Italy, Denmark and Sweden.

British sailor Ian Williams, winner of the inaugural Macao Match Cup in 2025 with his Pindar by Manuport Logistics team, is also set to return to defend his title.

British skipper Ian Williams and his Pindar by Manuport Logistics team in action during match racing at the Macao Match Cup 2025

Key fixture in Macao’s sports calendar

Launched in 2019, the Macao International Regatta is now a regular fixture in the city’s annual sports calendar, aimed at promoting sailing and maritime sports while supporting Macao’s development as an international tourism and leisure destination. Organised with help from Ursa Major Sailing Event Management (Macau) Co., each edition features multiple cup events, drawing both professional sailors and enthusiasts from around the world.