The Dallas Mavericks and Houston Rockets will face off in two NBA preseason games in Macao this October as part of the NBA China Games 2026, the league announced yesterday.

The games will be played on 9 and 11 October at the Venetian Arena, marking the second year of a five-year partnership between the National Basketball Association and Sands China Ltd. to host NBA preseason games in the region.

Return of NBA preseason basketball to Macao

Brooklyn Nets guard Cam Thomas drives against Phoenix Suns forward Dillon Brooks during the NBA China Games in Macao – Photo by Macao News

The announcement follows the successful return of NBA exhibition games to Macao last October, when the Brooklyn Nets and Phoenix Suns played two preseason contests at the same venue. Those games drew strong local and regional interest, reinforcing Macao’s growing role as a host for major international sporting events.

This year’s matchups will see two Texas rivals take the court, with Dallas and Houston bringing their preseason preparations to Asia as part of the league’s broader global outreach.

Beyond the on-court action, the NBA and Sands China confirmed a week-long slate of fan-focused activities surrounding the games. These will include NBA House, NBA Fan Day, youth basketball clinics and a Community Impact Week organised by NBA Cares and Sands Cares.

The community initiatives will centre on health, wellness and sustainability, continuing a format introduced during last year’s China Games.

The NBA said the China Games 2026 will be broadcast to fans in more than 200 countries and territories across television, digital and social platforms. The event will be supported by a group of league partners, including Amazon Web Services, Gatorade, Nike and Tissot.

Ticketing details, along with information on fan events and youth programmes, will be announced later.

League and team reaction

Houston Rockets forward Kevin Durant goes up for a layup during a 2025–26 NBA regular-season game against the Toronto Raptors in Toronto on 29 October 2025 – Photo by Zou Zheng/Xinhua

NBA Deputy Commissioner and Chief Operating Officer Mark Tatum said last season’s games in Macao demonstrated the league’s strong following across China and Asia, adding that the NBA looks forward to once again engaging fans, aspiring players, and the local community through the games and related events.

Sands China president and chief executive Grant Chum said the company was building on the “outstanding success” of last year’s China Games and was ready to welcome teams, players and fans from around the world to Macao for another week of basketball and entertainment.

Dallas Mavericks governor Patrick Dumont, who is also president and chief operating officer of Las Vegas Sands, said hosting the games at the Venetian Arena was a point of pride for the organisation and highlighted the NBA’s ability to create fan engagement on a global stage.

Houston Rockets alternate governor Patrick Fertitta said the team was honoured to be selected for the NBA China Games 2026, noting the franchise’s long-standing connection with Chinese basketball fans since drafting Yao Ming first overall in 2002.