‘Paris is incredibly beautiful.’ Meet Chio Hao Lei, the sole Macao athlete at the 2024 Paralympic Games

At just 17 years of age, Chio Hao Lei, has already felt the glare of the global spotlight. The high school student represented Macao as the sole athlete in the T20 women’s long jump category at the 2024 Paris Paralympic Games and achieved a personal best, finishing in 15th place.

Indeed, as there were no Macao athletes participating in the Olympics, the SAR’s hopes for the Summer Games rested entirely on Chio’s young shoulders – and she did the city proud. Chio sat down with Macao News to talk about her experience.

When did you learn you would be competing in the Paris Paralympics?

About five months ago. Initially, a long-distance runner and I had signed up. Macao athletes qualify not through world rankings but via wild cards, and I was fortunate enough to draw the wild card.

What obstacles did you face in getting to Paris?

A month before the competition, I was feeling exhausted during practice and unfortunately injured myself while jumping. This injury halted my training and my long jump coach and team were quite concerned. I continued to practice with a bandaged ankle. Thankfully, I was able to compete in the Paralympics as scheduled.

Macao’s Chio Hao Lei in action at the 2019 Special Olympics World Summer Games, held in Abu Dhabi

What was your daily routine like in Paris?

We flew directly from Hong Kong to Paris then rested on the first day. From the second day until the competition, I woke up around 7 am, practiced after breakfast, and returned to the athletes’ village restaurant for lunch around noon. The rest of the time, I watched live broadcasts of other games. However, my coach advised me to stay focused and get more rest, so I usually went to bed around 10 pm.

How did the actual competition go?

When I first saw athletes from other countries at the practice venue, I felt a bit nervous. Eventually, I got used to the environment.

The competition took place on 7 September and I had three jumps in total. I was nervous during the first jump, but I settled in for the subsequent attempts. I achieved my personal best with a jump of 4.17 meters on my second attempt, ultimately finishing in 15th place. My prior injury made me very satisfied with this result.

Were your competitors the best you’ve faced?

I have participated in several big competitions, such as the Virtus Global Games and the Asian Para Games, but the Paris Paralympic Games stood out the most. One of my competitors was a Japanese athlete who won the long jump championship at the 2022 Hangzhou Asian Para Games. I finished sixth in that event, but I managed to outperform her this time.

What are your thoughts on Paris?

Paris is incredibly beautiful. After the competition, I ventured outside the athletes’ village to explore the city. The weather was quite variable – sometimes sunny, sometimes rainy and thundery, and it could get hot. Although my room lacked air conditioning, I slept comfortably.

What does your current training schedule look like?

I train five to six days a week. After school, I practice from 5 pm to 7 pm, with three days dedicated to track workouts, two days for gym training, and relaxation exercises on Saturday mornings. This training regimen has been consistent for me since middle school.