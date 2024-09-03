Macao wants its own Olympic team, says acting Sports Bureau chief 

Macao’s government will continue its efforts to ensure that the city is represented in future Olympic Games, according to a TDM report that cited acting head of the Sports Bureau Luis Gomes.

Speaking yesterday at the conclusion of a three-day visit to Macao by a Chinese Olympic delegation, Gomes noted that the city did not have an Olympic team “due to historical reasons.” Nonetheless, he was adamant that the government and Macao Olympic Committee would continue to strive for a place in the Olympics “in the future to see if there is a way we can go further on this matter.”

Gomes said that Macao’s mini constitution (known as the Basic Law) guarantees Macao’s right to use the name “Macao, China” in international sports competition, alongside other fields such as trade and tourism.

Unlike its neighbouring SAR, Hong Kong, Macao is not represented in the Summer Olympics, as the Games’ organiser, the International Olympic Committee (IOC), updated its charter in 1996 to only admit National Olympic Committees that represent internationally recognised independent states.

Despite not being an independent state, Hong Kong was not affected by the revised charter, as it was already an IOC member when the new, non-retroactive rules were put into place. In contrast, Macao was never able to successfully acquire IOC membership before the charter was updated.

Nonetheless, Macao still has a team representing it in the Paralympic Games, as it is a member of the International Paralympics Committee, which is distinct from the IOC. At the current Paris Paralympics, Macao is being represented by 17-year-old Chio Hao Lei, who is due to take part in the women’s long jump T20.

As well, the city participated in and won medals at the Olympic-affiliated 2008 Beijing Wushu Tournament, which was held alongside the Beijing Olympic Games.

Macao is also able to participate in regional and domestic competitions, including the upcoming National Games between 9 and 21 November 2025, which will be jointly held in Macao, Hong Kong and Guangdong. Macao is set to host four sport events, including table tennis, women’s volleyball, 3×3 basketball, and men’s under-18 basketball competition.