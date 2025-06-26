Menu
Subscribe
Menu
Subscribe
Menu

The CTA Tour tennis finals are returning to Macao in December

The Chinese Tennis Association tournament will be held from 1 to 7 December, pitting the nation’s best players against each other at the Macao Tennis Academy
  • This year’s competition will also see the Zheng Jie Cup tennis training camp take place in in the SAR for the first time

ARTICLE BY

PUBLISHED

27 Jun 2025
The CTA Tour tennis finals are returning to Macao in December
The CTA Tour tennis finals are returning to Macao in December
This 2010 file photo shows Zheng Jie in action at the Australian Open. Zheng will be in Macao to lead a tennis training camp for young local players

ARTICLE BY

PUBLISHED

27 Jun 2025

UPDATED: 27 Jun 2025, 8:36 am

The Chinese Tennis Association (CTA) Tour SJM Professional Finals and National Tennis Championships are scheduled to be held at the Macao Tennis Academy from 1 to 7 December, the Sports Bureau has announced

The event will bring together China’s top tennis players for women’s and men’s singles and doubles competitions. A total of 16 singles players and eight doubles teams will compete in round-robin group stages before progressing to knockout rounds.

This year will also see the long-running Zheng Jie Cup Elite Junior Tennis Training Camp take place in Macao for the first time, offering the SAR’s up-and-coming tennis talents the chance to train alongside national-level peers. The cup is named for Chinese tennis star Zheng Jie, a grand slam doubles champion and 2008 Olympic bronze medalist. 

[See more: Meet Zhang Zhizhen: China’s number one men’s tennis star]

Zheng, who currently serves as the CTA’s vice chairman, will personally lead the camp alongside former professional tennis player Zhang Yu. The Sports Bureau described the event as a “vital talent pipeline” for Chinese tennis that included “technical, tactical, physical and psychological training.”

Sponsor SJM Resorts’s managing director Daisy Ho noted that the CTA Tour – which kicked off in April – played an important role in “elevating China’s standing on the global tennis stage.” She also said that the Macao finals would “reaffirm Macao’s strategic role in the Greater Bay Area’s sports development framework.”

This will be Macao’s 5th consecutive year hosting the tour’s finals. To mark the anniversary, a 50 percent discount is available for early bird purchasers via the Damai and Go Out Mall platforms. Ticket-holders will have access to various zones dedicated to games and cultural creativity, and be able to redeem tourism, dining and retail discounts.

UPDATED: 27 Jun 2025, 8:36 am

the tea Banner desktop
the tea Banner mobile

Recent Articles

you might also like
Send this to a friend