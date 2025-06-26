The CTA Tour tennis finals are returning to Macao in December

The Chinese Tennis Association (CTA) Tour SJM Professional Finals and National Tennis Championships are scheduled to be held at the Macao Tennis Academy from 1 to 7 December, the Sports Bureau has announced.

The event will bring together China’s top tennis players for women’s and men’s singles and doubles competitions. A total of 16 singles players and eight doubles teams will compete in round-robin group stages before progressing to knockout rounds.

This year will also see the long-running Zheng Jie Cup Elite Junior Tennis Training Camp take place in Macao for the first time, offering the SAR’s up-and-coming tennis talents the chance to train alongside national-level peers. The cup is named for Chinese tennis star Zheng Jie, a grand slam doubles champion and 2008 Olympic bronze medalist.

Zheng, who currently serves as the CTA’s vice chairman, will personally lead the camp alongside former professional tennis player Zhang Yu. The Sports Bureau described the event as a “vital talent pipeline” for Chinese tennis that included “technical, tactical, physical and psychological training.”

Sponsor SJM Resorts’s managing director Daisy Ho noted that the CTA Tour – which kicked off in April – played an important role in “elevating China’s standing on the global tennis stage.” She also said that the Macao finals would “reaffirm Macao’s strategic role in the Greater Bay Area’s sports development framework.”

This will be Macao’s 5th consecutive year hosting the tour’s finals. To mark the anniversary, a 50 percent discount is available for early bird purchasers via the Damai and Go Out Mall platforms. Ticket-holders will have access to various zones dedicated to games and cultural creativity, and be able to redeem tourism, dining and retail discounts.