Who is Yang Hansen, the Chinese basketball player drafted in the NBA?

Yang Hansen (杨瀚森) was not known around the world before the 2025 NBA Draft, but in China, he has been one of the most exciting young basketball talents. Now his shocking selection by the Portland Trail Blazers, as the 16th overall pick, has caught the attention of the basketball world. It is also a key moment for Chinese basketball on the global stage.

So, who exactly is this tall 20-year-old centre from China? Here’s everything you need to know about him.

Where is Yang Hansen from, and how did he get started in basketball?

Yang Hansen was born in 2005 in Zibo, in China’s Shandong Province. His basketball journey began at a local sports school before joining the youth development system of the Qingdao Eagles, a Chinese Basketball Association (CBA) team. His talent was spotted early on as he helped his team win back-to-back U-17 national titles and earned the MVP title in 2022. By 2023, 18-year-old Yang made his professional debut in the CBA, showcasing his potential on a larger stage.

What type of player is Yang Hansen?

Standing at 7-foot-1 with a wingspan of 7-foot-3 and a standing reach of over 9 feet, Yang Hansen is a physical presence on the court. But his game isn’t just about size.

Yang is known as a high-IQ, pass-first centre with a soft shooting touch and good court vision. All these attributes led to him being compared to NBA superstar Nikola Jokic. “I think the Baby Joker or being compared to Yao are a big honour,” Yang said during his press conference. “I just try to learn from everyone, every good player, and try to improve myself every day.” Many of his skills make him one of the most adept young centres in basketball.

Yang Hansen goes for a lay up during a warmup basketball match between the Chinese men’s basketball team and Spanish Liga ACB club Joventut Badalona on 20 September 2024 – Photo by Xinhua/Li Yibo

How did he perform in the Chinese Basketball Association?

Since joining the Qingdao Eagles in 2023, Yang has been one of the league’s breakout stars. He was named Rookie of the Year and Defensive Player of the Year, and earned two All-Star selections in his first two seasons. In the 2024-25 season, he averaged 16.6 points, 10.5 rebounds, 3 assists, 2.6 blocks, and shot 58 percent from the field. He even began stretching the floor, hitting 33.3 percent of his threes on fewer attempts.

When did NBA teams start paying attention to Yang Hansen?

Yang caught the attention of scouts during the 2023 FIBA U19 World Cup, where he went up against top international prospects who would later become NBA lottery picks. Despite the tough competition, Yang stood out for his composure, shot-blocking, and playmaking ability under pressure.

The Portland Trail Blazers were particularly impressed. Their scouts closely followed Yang’s development for nearly two years, making him one of their top targets in the 2025 NBA Draft.

Why was his draft position such a surprise?

Most analysts predicted Yang as a second-round pick. He wasn’t even at Barclays Center, where most first-round prospects come for the draft. But the Trail Blazers shocked the basketball world by selecting him with the 16th overall pick, after trading down from the 11th spot. For Portland, this wasn’t a gamble. They believed in Yang’s potential and didn’t want to risk losing him.

What did Yang say about being drafted?

Yang was emotional after hearing his name called. The player was sitting in the stands as he walked down to the stage with a smile. He described the moment as the best birthday gift, as it came the day before he turned 20. Speaking in Mandarin at his introductory press conference in Portland, he expressed gratitude to the Trail Blazers for believing in him.

What’s the reaction been like in China?

Yang’s draft sparked celebrations across China. He became the first Chinese player drafted into the NBA since 2016, and only the third from mainland China to be selected in the first round, after Yao Ming and Yi Jianlian.

The Chinese Basketball Association issued an official letter of congratulations, while fans embraced Yang as the new face of Chinese basketball. Many see his success as a turning point for the men’s national basketball program, which has struggled in recent years.

Will Yang Hansen play right away in the NBA?

Yang joins a Trail Blazers roster that already includes experienced centres. Head coach Chauncey Billups explained that Yang may initially spend time in the G League to adapt to the NBA’s pace and physicality.

However, Billups praised Yang’s basketball IQ, saying, “We don’t have to teach him how to play the right way.” While he may not start immediately, Yang is seen as a long-term investment for the team.

Yang Hansen poses for a photo with NBA commissioner Adam Silver after being selected 16th by the Portland Trail Blazers in the first round of the NBA Draft – Photo by Sun Yuxuan/Xinhua

What is Yang Hansen like off the court?

Yang is humble, grounded, and charismatic. When asked about his hobbies, he joked in English, saying, “I sleep a lot, I like playing PS5, and I like to eat.” He’s also expressed a desire to serve as a cultural bridge between China and the United States, using basketball to connect people across borders.

Is it fair to compare Yang to Yao Ming?

Not yet. Yao Ming was a once-in-a-generation talent who entered the league as the No. 1 pick in 2002 and became a global superstar. Yang has said he views the comparison as motivation rather than pressure.

What’s clear is that Yang is the most promising Chinese prospect in years. Whether he becomes the “next Yao” or forges his own legacy, his journey is just beginning.