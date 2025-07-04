Macao’s casino-resorts are presenting six special exhibitions for Art Macao

Six of Macao’s casino resorts – Galaxy, the City of Dreams, MGM Macau, the Venetian, the Grand Lisboa Palace and Wynn Palace – will be showcasing special exhibitions as part of the Art Macao: Macao International Art Biennale 2025.

Picasso: Beauty and Drama, is a global premiere of 143 original works from the Museo Casa Natal Picasso, celebrating the artist’s roots in the province of Malaga, Spain. The exhibition will be on from 20 July to 26 October at the Grand Lisboa Palace.

In the Mind of Bruno Moinard, will be hosted at Galaxy Macau from 19 July to 31 December, displaying over 300 design concepts and artworks by French interior architect, designer and painter Bruno Moinard.

The Haas Brothers: Clair de Lune, on at the City of Dreams from 19 July to 12 September, invites visitors into the nostalgic neighbourhoods of Austin, Texas from the brothers’ childhood, reinterpreting moonlight through surreal light sculptures.

MGM Macau showcases the interactive multimedia AI exhibition cAI™️Lab 2.0—Is It Your Gaze that Meets Mine, or Mine that Seeks Yours? at its new venue, Fantasy Box from 20 July to 22 September. AI artist cAI™ (by artist Cai Guo-Qiang) engages audiences in a real-time dialogue, writes personalised love poems and creates dynamic digital fireworks,

From 29 July to 15 October, Dopamine: Fountain of Happiness will showcase works by nine international artists that blend ancient Roman mythology with beloved Sesame Street characters at the Venetian.

Additionally, Wynn Palace will unveil Hello China, Hello Macao from 19 July to 19 October, an immersive digital journey through Qing dynasty Jingdezhen porcelain, highlighting its rich history and artistry through 4K ultra-HD projections.

Art Macao is organised by the Cultural Affairs Bureau and several other cultural entities, and will feature nearly 30 exhibitions across six sections for its fourth edition, running from July to October this year.