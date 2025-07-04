Menu
The SMG has raised the no. 1 typhoon signal in Macao

Although Macao’s forecasters say the chance of a higher signal is relatively low, they warn that the path and intensity of the storm are still uncertain
  • Under the influence of the current weather system, Macao can expect thundery showers over the weekend and continued hot weather

04 Jul 2025
Macao is in for a weekend of unsettled weather, under the influence of the intensifying tropical depression in the South China Sea

04 Jul 2025

UPDATED: 04 Jul 2025, 4:14 pm

The no. 1 typhoon signal has been hoisted. The Meteorological and Geophysical Bureau (known by the Portuguese initials SMG) raised the signal at 1 pm today.

According to the SMG, a tropical depression located in the northeastern part of the South China Sea is intensifying. It is forecast to turn northeast toward the area between eastern Guangdong and Taiwan tomorrow.

Although there is still some uncertainty over the storm’s track and intensity, forecasters say the chance of hoisting tropical cyclone Signal No. 3 is relatively low. 

[See more: Here are China’s best travel destinations for beating the heat this summer]

Under the storm’s influence, the weather in Macao will continue to be very hot, however, and high temperatures may trigger thunderstorms in the afternoon on Saturday and Sunday. At the same time, the chance of storm surge flooding in Macao is expected to be low.

The public is advised to pay attention to the latest weather information and take appropriate measures. 

Meanwhile, a yellow warm weather warning remains in force, with temperatures in excess of 33°C being recorded and the UV index at a high reading. The SMG urges the public to avoid prolonged exposure to the sun, and to take precautions against heat stroke.

