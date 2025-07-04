Intensifying weather system may lead to typhoon signal, say Macao forecasters

Macao weather forecasters say they may raise typhoon signal no. 1 in the coming day or two as a low pressure area near Luzon intensifies into a tropical cyclone.

According to the Meteorological and Geophysical Bureau (known by its Portuguese initials SMG), the storm will linger over the northeastern part of the South China Sea today or tomorrow. It is then forecast to turn northeast toward the area between eastern Guangdong and Taiwan.

However, the SMG cautions that “there is still much uncertainty in its path and intensity,” and says it will be “closely monitoring its development and movement, and will consider issuing typhoon signal no. 1 as appropriate.”

Forecasters urge the public to pay attention to the latest weather information.

Meanwhile, a yellow hot weather alert remains in force in Macao today. Temperatures are expected to reach a high of 34°C and the SMG says UV readings are “extreme,” warning the public to limit time outdoors and take precautionary measures against heatstroke.

Temperatures will ease slightly next week, when thundery showers and strong winds are expected.