A short guide to Wimbledon 2025

Wimbledon 2025 is here, and with it comes everything fans love about the sport’s most iconic tournament. There’s history, drama, and, of course, grass court brilliance. From its earliest traditions to the game’s biggest stars fighting for glory, this year’s championship promises intriguing stories on and off the court.

Whether you’re planning a visit or watching from home, here’s everything you need to know about Wimbledon 2025.

Where is Wimbledon held?

Wimbledon takes place at the historic All England Lawn Tennis Club in London, which holds nearly 15,000 spectators. While the club was originally founded in 1868 for croquet, it has since become the most prestigious venue in the tennis world.

When does Wimbledon 2025 take place?

Wimbledon 2025 runs from 30 June to 13 July, and the qualifying rounds have already been underway since 23 June. The main draw stretches over two weeks, with the women’s singles final set to take place on 12 July, and the men’s singles final on 13 July.

What’s new at Wimbledon this year?

Wimbledon 2025 has changed how the game is officiated. For the first time in its history, the tournament will not feature any human line judges. All line calls will be handled by automated electronic line calling technology, a system already used at the Australian and US Opens. This change removes human error and speeds up play, but it also means the traditional challenge system is outdated, and players can no longer request reviews. However, replays will still be available.

Carlos Alcaraz returns a shot during the men’s singles quarterfinal match against Jack Draper at the ATP Italian Open on 14 May 2025 – Photo by Xinhua/Li Jing

Who are the top players to watch at Wimbledon 2025?

This year’s tournament features a strong mix. On the women’s side, Coco Gauff, now a Roland Garros champion, is targeting her first deep run at Wimbledon. She’s joined by world number one Aryna Sabalenka, last year’s champion, Barbora Krejcikova, who is back to defend her title, and former Wimbledon winners like Elena Rybakina and Markéta Vondroušová will be hoping to reclaim the spotlight.

The men’s draw is equally compelling. Carlos Alcaraz is fresh from winning his second French Open title and returns to Wimbledon as the defending champion. He’s aiming for a hat-trick of titles at SW19. Novak Djokovic is seeking a record 25th Grand Slam, while current world number one Jannik Sinner leads the draw after his breakthrough Grand Slam wins earlier this year. Other players to look out for are Alexander Zverev, Taylor Fritz, and rising Brit Jack Draper, a recent winner at his first ATP Masters 1000 title.

What is the prize money for Wimbledon 2025?

Wimbledon has announced a record total prize pool of £53.5 million (US$73.5 million), a 7 percent increase from 2024. The singles champions in both the men’s and women’s draws will each earn £3 million (US$4.1 million), up from £2.7 million (US$3.7 million) last year. Even first-round losers in the main singles draw will receive £66,000 (US$90,660).

In doubles, the champion pairs will split £680,000 (US$934,000), while even teams losing in the opening round will walk away with £16,500 (US$22,665).

Spectators on Henman Hill watch tennis matches live on a giant television screen

What makes Wimbledon different from other Grand Slams?

Wimbledon remains the only Grand Slam played on natural grass, preserving its heritage. The perfect-looking lawns offer a fast, low-bouncing game that requires agility and precise shot-making. This sets Wimbledon apart from the hard courts of the US and Australian Opens, and the clay of Roland Garros.

Another unique feature is its strict all-white dress code. Introduced in the 1800s to avoid visible signs of sweat, the rule continues as a symbol of respect for the sport and its origins.

Then there’s the food. Strawberries and cream have been a Wimbledon staple since the 1800s. This light summer snack has become a ritual for fans, whether enjoying the match from the stands or lounging on Henman Hill. And let’s not forget the most exclusive seating, the Royal Box. It’s a place where members of the royal family and select guests watch the matches from above Centre Court.

Even without Centre Court tickets, there’s lots to enjoy. Fans can watch matches on the big screen at Henman Hill, a grassy area behind No.1 Court that offers a lively and social atmosphere. It’s a great spot for picnics and soaking in the vibe.