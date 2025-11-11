Every November, the streets of Macao transform into a roaring, high-speed circuit as the Macau Grand Prix takes over the city. Now in its 72nd edition, the iconic event brings together the world’s top racers and a festival-like atmosphere that goes beyond the Guia Circuit.

If you’re visiting for the races, the city has plenty to offer both on and off the track. From hotels with prime views of the action to cafés, bars, and museums celebrating Macao’s racing heritage.

Read on to learn more about how to make the most of your Macau Grand Prix week.

Stay close to the action

You can easily watch the races of the Macau Grand Prix from many rooms at the Artyzen Grand Lapa – Photo courtesy of Artyzen Grand Lapa Macau

For a front-row experience, stay near the circuit itself – where the sound of engines becomes your morning wake-up call.

Artyzen Grand Lapa Macau is a classic choice for racegoers. Overlooking the track along Avenida da Amizade, the hotel’s Friendship Terrace is one of the best places in the city to catch the cars as they streak by. During race weekend, the terrace transforms into a lively viewing deck with a barbecue buffet, drinks, and panoramic views of the circuit. Guests can even book track-facing rooms, letting them take in the races from the comfort of their balconies.

Nearby, Hotel Lisboa offers old-school glamour right beside the famous Lisboa Bend, one of the circuit’s most thrilling corners. Tucked next to the Guia Hill section is Hotel Guia, which provides a more intimate stay with views of the racecourse and lighthouse.

Soak up the racing spirit

Race cars of Teddy Yip and Arsenio Laurel pictured at the Macao Grand Prix Museum – Photo courtesy of the Macao Government Tourism Office

Even if you don’t have tickets for every event, Macao lives and breathes racing during Grand Prix week. Start with a visit to the Macao Grand Prix Museum, located near Lotus Square. The museum celebrates over seven decades of motorsport in the city, featuring vintage race cars, motorcycles, trophies, and memorabilia from local legends and international champions alike.

Interactive exhibits let visitors experience the Guia Circuit through driving simulators, offering a taste of the challenges faced by professionals. The museum’s four floors make for a fascinating stop, whether you’re a lifelong fan or just soaking in the atmosphere. It’s open every day except Tuesday, perfect for a pit stop between race sessions. Click here for the ticketing.

Eat, drink, and unwind

Hon Kee Café began operating in 1990 – Photo by Macao News/Oswald Vas

Between heats, the city’s dining and nightlife scene shifts into high gear.

Start your morning with a good cup. Some favourites include Bookand, a cosy café-bookstore perfect for a quiet recharge, and Brew Lab, where coffee is treated like craft science.

For something more old-school, Sei Kee Café and Hon Kee Café both capture a nostalgic side of Macao’s café culture. Hon Kee is especially known for originating dalgona coffee long before it became a global trend, while Sei Kee, which has a few branches around Macao, continues to serve its signature strong brew the traditional way – poured through metal filters in a process that feels unchanged for decades.

If you’re after a stylish hangout, Rooftop Macau blends good coffee with creative bites and photogenic interiors – ideal for refuelling before heading back to the circuit.

When it’s time for something heartier, Old Taipa Tavern (known as OTT) remains a favourite for its laid-back atmosphere and pub-style comfort food – the kind of place where race crews and fans often unwind after long days at the track.

After dark, Macao offers plenty of spots to toast to the day’s winners. Two Moons is a must for whisky lovers, offering a well-curated selection of bottles and a conversational vibe. Over in Cotai, Long Bar at Raffles and Pony & Plume at Capella at Galaxy Macau are both strong contenders – the former for its “oldie but goldie” playlist and speakeasy charm, and the latter for its live music and lively post-race crowd.

Dubbed a whisky bar and divan, Pony & Plume houses a jaw-dropping collection of 650 whisky labels – Photo by Macao News

On the peninsula, Vida Rica Bar at the Mandarin Oriental remains one of the city’s most sophisticated venues, pairing creative cocktails with panoramic views of the city’s skyline.

And if you’re in the mood to dance, head to Club MOP, one of Macao’s top nightclubs. Check its Instagram page to see what’s on during race week – from guest DJs to themed parties, there’s always something to keep the celebrations going well past the final lap.

Explore beyond the circuit

Even during race week, it’s worth stepping away from the track to experience a different side of Macao.

The 25th Macao Food Festival, running from 14 to 30 November near the Macau Tower, draws crowds with its mix of local street eats and international flavours. It’s a great way to sample dishes from across Asia and Europe while soaking in the city’s festive energy.

You can also wander through Taipa Village, where colourful façades and narrow alleys lead to art galleries, small restaurants, and street vendors selling the city’s famous almond cookies. Or head further south to Coloane, where you’ll find quiet beaches, traditional temples, and Lord Stow’s Bakery, home of some of Macao’s most famous egg tarts – a sweet finish to any day.

Getting around

Macao’s Light Rapid Transit (MLRT) Taipa Line, which connects Taipa and Cotai area

Race week means road closures and detours, but getting around is still manageable. The Macao Light Rapid Transit (LRT) is one option for visitors wanting to go between Cotai, Taipa and the Barra district on the peninsula.

Free hotel shuttles also run frequently to major attractions, and most key viewing zones are walkable once you’re near the circuit. Just allow extra time if you’re heading to or from the main race area on the busiest days.