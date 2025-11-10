The Macao Food Festival heats up this Friday – and more things to do in the Greater Bay Area this week

Culture and entertainment are in full swing across the Greater Bay Area this week. Guangzhou’s skyline is set to dazzle with its annual International Light Festival, while Hong Kong offers everything from a craft beer festival to a free beach music festival.

Over in Macao, foodies and film lovers can rejoice as the 25th Food Festival opens alongside a Chinese and Portuguese film festival. Meanwhile, Shenzhen amps up the volume with metal and experimental gigs.

[See more: New places to eat and drink at this October]

But that’s not all. Read on to find out what else is happening around the Greater Bay Area.

Guangzhou

The Guangzhou International Light Festival

This annual light festival will feature its first-ever synchronised light show across Guangzhou’s iconic skyline, featuring the Canton Tower, CTF Finance Centre, and the Guangzhou IFC.

Venue: Various viewing points including the city’s new central axis

Date: 16 to 26 November

[See more: The Guangzhou International Light Festival will take place this week]

Hong Kong

ALT_TOWN market

Head to Hong Kong’s bustling Tsim Sha Tsui district for a basement market featuring alternative and independent creators and artists.

Venue: The Garage at Heath Basement, Chung King Mansion

Date: Now until 14 November

TED x TinHau Women

The longest-standing annual TEDx event dedicated to women in Hong Kong returns this Wednesday.

Venue: Xiqu Centre

Date: 12 November

[See more: Hong Kong’s ultra-wealthy population surges to world’s no. 2 spot]

Tong Chong Street Market Beer Festival

Savour thirty of Hong Kong’s best craft beers this week with three hours of free-flow beer and beverages.

Venue: mhp in One Island East

Date: 12 to 15 November

bbno$ (pronounced “baby no money”), is known for his offbeat, humorous, and catchy party anthems – Photo courtesy of bbno$

bbno$ in concert

Best known for his viral song Lalala, Canadian rapper bbno$ performs in Hong Kong for one night only.

Venue: Tides

Date: 13 November

Time: 8 pm

Experimental Arts Tech Cantonese Opera presents Field of Dreams

Watch the brand new interpretation of Hong Kong’s award-winning musical inspired by the Chinese national football team’s journey to Berlin for the Olympic Games in 1936.

Venue: Grand Theatre, Hong Kong Cultural Centre

Date: 13 to 16 November

Time: 3 pm on Saturday, 8 pm on Thursdays, Fridays and Sundays

[See more: Hong Kong’s Darryl O’Young to bow out at the Macau Grand Prix]

Doggo fest

Spend the weekend at this outdoor festival designed for dogs. Expect live music, food, workshops and 6,000 square feet of play area for your furry friends.

Venue: Great Lawn, West Kowloon Art Park

Date: 14 to 16 November

Lamma Fun Day

Love live music? Head to this long-running annual free beach music festival featuring over 45 local bands, artists and DJs across four stages on Hong Kong’s boho Lamma Island.

Venue: Lamma Power Station Beach

Date: 15 November

Time: 11 am to 11 pm

[See more: The 25th Macao Food Festival will take place from 14 to 30 November]

Macao

Common Vision art exhibition

Twenty charcoal drawings by Portuguese artist Pedro Pascoinho, inspired by Chinese and European art, are currently on display.

Venue: Lotus Art Space Gallery

Date: Now until 19 November (closed on Mondays)

Time: 1 to 7 pm

The 25th Macao Food Festival

This annual food festival kicks off on Friday, featuring live entertainment, games and around 150 food stalls.

Venue: Sai Van Lake Square

Date: 14 to 30 November

Time: 4 to 11 pm on Mondays to Thursdays; 3 pm to midnight on Fridays to Sundays

Film still from the Chinese opening film Green Wave – Photo courtesy of Cinematheque Passion

The 7th China and the Portuguese-speaking Countries Film Festival

The festival opens this Friday at the Galaxy Cinemas with the Chinese comedy Green Wave, where a disillusioned screenwriter unexpectedly reconnects with his father.

Venue: Galaxy Cinemas, Cinematheque Passion and Dr. Carlos d’ Assumpção Park

Date: 14 November to 5 December

[See more: A showcase of the Greater Bay Area’s cultural heritage has opened in Macao]

Sona at Club MOP

This Afro-house South African DJ and producer who has collaborated with Drake and performed at Tomorrowland will take the helm at Club MOP for one night only.

Venue: Club MOP

Date: 14 November

Selfish Selfie dance theatre performance

AI meets dance in this show produced by Lam Dance Theatre and directed by local choreographer Alexis Kam. Performed in Cantonese.

Venue: Black Box II, Macao Cultural Centre

Date: 14 to 16 November

Time: Starts at 7:45 pm

The Thirsty Ones theatre performance

This performance is a collaboration between Italy’s Accademia dell’Incompiuto and local Macao artists, inspired by the works of French surrealist writer René Daumal’s A Night of Serious Drinking.

Venue: Monte Fort Corridor

Date: 15 to 16 November

Time: 2 pm and 5 pm

Shenzhen

American metal band Vektor on tour

Self-described as a “progressive thrash metal” band, Vektor is currently on tour around China.

Venue: B10 Live

Date: 13 November

Time: 8 pm

Chinese experimental musician Fayzz in concert

Experience the fusion of post-rock, math rock, and jazz hip-hop with Chinese musician Fayzz on his new album tour.

Venue: B10 Live

Date: 15 November

Time: 8:30 pm