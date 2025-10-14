Macau Grand Prix gears up for thrilling 72nd edition

The 72nd Macau Grand Prix is set to ignite the Guia Circuit from 13 to 16 November, bringing a spectacular showcase of international motorsport to the SAR. The Macau Grand Prix Organising Committee (MGPOC) yesterday unveiled the details of this year’s event, highlighting an expanded race programme.

This year’s Grand Prix boasts seven exhilarating races, including the prestigious Macau Grand Prix – FIA FR World Cup, Macau GT Cup – FIA GT World Cup, and the Macau Guia Race – Kumho FIA TCR World Tour Event of Macao. Other highlights include the Macau Formula 4 Race – FIA F4 World Cup, Macau Motorcycle Grand Prix – 57th Edition, Greater Bay Area GT Cup (GT4), and the Macau Roadsport Challenge.

Sands China, MGM China, Melco Resorts and Entertainment, SJM Resorts, Galaxy Entertainment and Wynn Resorts have committed 20 million patacas each as major sponsors.

Motorsport stars converge on Guia Circuit

The Macau Grand Prix – FIA FR World Cup will see a new generation of driving talent battle for glory.

R-ace GP, fresh from a 2024 victory, returns with Matteo De Palo, Enzo Deligny, and Toyota protégé Jin Nakamura. PREMA Racing will be spearheaded by FRECA championship leader Freddie Slater, joined by Emirati Rashid Al Dhaheri and Macao’s own Charles Leong Hon Chio, a two-time F4 winner at Macao and recently crowned Lamborghini Super Trofeo Asia champion. Other notable entries include ART Grand Prix with FR Middle East champion Evan Giltaire, and Trident Motorsport with FIA F3 Championship drivers Noah Strømsted, Tasanapol Inthraphuvasak, and Reza Seewooruthun.

In the Macau GT Cup – FIA GT World Cup, a stellar line-up of elite GT drivers will compete, representing Audi, BMW, Ferrari, Lamborghini, McLaren, and Porsche. “Mr Macao” Edoardo Mortara returns in a Lamborghini Huracán GT3 Evo 2, aiming for a record fifth Macau GT Cup crown. Two-time winner Raffaele Marciello will be back with ROWE Racing BMW M4, joined by Sheldon van der Linde. Porsche will be the most represented manufacturer with five 911 GT3 Rs. Ferrari, seeking its first win in the race, will field a three-car 296 GT3 line-up, including Antonio Fuoco and China’s first official factory driver, Ye Yifei. Audi will have three R8 LMS GT3 evo IIs, while Benjamin Goethe will drive a McLaren 720S GT3. A new ‘Super Pole’ session will add to the excitement, with the ten quickest drivers from qualifying competing for pole position in Saturday’s Qualification Race.

The Macau Guia Race – Kumho FIA TCR World Tour Event of Macao will feature five former Guia Circuit race winners, including Thed Björk, Ma Qing Hua, Esteban Guerrieri, Norbert Michelisz, and defending champion Dušan Borković. Series leader Yann Ehrlacher will lead the Lynk & Co Cyan Racing squad.

The inaugural Macau Formula 4 Race – FIA F4 World Cup has attracted impressive young talents, including Italian F4 champion Kean Nakamura-Berta, Emanuele Olivieri, and American Sebastian Wheldon. Rintaro Sato, son of Indy 500 winner Takuma Sato, returns, alongside a strong delegation from the French F4 series. British F4 champion and Red Bull Junior Fionn McLaughlin will also compete. Local talent includes 2023 Chinese F4 champion Tiago Rodrigues and this season’s champion Zhang Shimo.

The Macau Motorcycle Grand Prix – 57th Edition will see five-time winner Peter Hickman and defending champion Davey Todd headline the entry for Zeeco BMW Motorrad. Finland’s Erno Kostamo, 2022 winner, also returns, alongside a host of international and seasoned road racers. Newcomers include New Zealand Superbike champion Mitch Rees.

The Greater Bay Area GT Cup (GT4) will showcase eight manufacturers, with last year’s winner Han Lichao leading the field in his Toyota Gazoo Racing China GR Supra GT4 EVO2. Macao will be well represented, with a strong local contingent led by Leong Ian Veng.

Finally, the Macau Roadsport Challenge, a local favourite, promises more on-track thrills with a fleet of Toyota GR86 and Subaru BRZ model race cars, featuring past winners and a strong contingent of Macao drivers.

Tickets on sale and viewing opportunities

Tickets for the 72nd Macau Grand Prix are now on sale, with prices ranging from 100 to 1,200 patacas. Spectators aged two and above require a valid ticket, with a maximum purchase of ten tickets per person.

To ensure convenient access, 14 ticket sales points are available across Macao, Hong Kong, and Mainland China, alongside online and mobile app channels. These include the Macau Ticketing network (www.macauticket.com), Kong Seng stores, Ctrip Travel and Trip.com mobile apps, Damai mobile app, EGL Tours website (www.egltours.com), and Tongyue.com and China Travel Service WeChat mini-programs. On-site ticketing centres will also feature self-service machines for credit card and electronic payments.

The MGPOC is also continuing its ticket partnership programme, offering deals that combine air, ferry, or hotel packages with Grand Prix tickets through collaborations with tourism associations, travel agencies, airlines, and online travel platforms.

For those unable to attend in person, the Grand Prix will be broadcast live and rebroadcast across various platforms in Macao, Mainland China, and internationally. Giant screens will also be installed at multiple locations throughout Macao for community viewing.

Ancillary events to engage the community

Leading up to the main event, several activities are planned to immerse residents and visitors in the Grand Prix atmosphere. The Macau Grand Prix Family Carnival will take place at Tap Seac Square on 1 and 2 November, featuring a recreation of the Guia Circuit and a mini race track for children.

The Macau Grand Prix Auto Show, offering a close-up view of some of the participating racing vehicles, will be held on 8 and 9 November at Tap Seac Square, coinciding with the official Grand Prix opening ceremony. Additionally, the 72nd Macau Grand Prix Photography Contest will encourage local residents to capture the excitement of the event.

This article was drafted by AI before being reviewed by an editor.