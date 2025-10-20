Drivers to watch at the FIA FR and F4 World Cups at the Macau Grand Prix

The Macau Grand Prix has always been a true test of nerve – a street circuit that punishes hesitation and rewards precision. This year, the Macau Grand Prix weekend shines a spotlight on the sport’s next generation, as two world-class categories – the FIA Formula Regional World Cup and the first-ever FIA Formula 4 World Cup – bring together rising stars from across the globe.

Over 6.2 kilometres of unforgiving tarmac, Europe’s best young drivers will take on the SAR’s own hopefuls, all fighting to master the tight corners and fast sweeps of the Guia Circuit. It’s a place where confidence counts for as much as speed, and where reputations can change in a single lap.

Here are the drivers to watch across both the FIA FR and F4 World Cups at this year’s Macau Grand Prix.

FIA Formula Regional World Cup

Winner of last years Formula Regional race, Ugo Ugochukwu, pictured in the lead

Freddie Slater, 16 (United Kingdom)

All eyes will be on Britain’s Freddie Slater, one of the brightest young names in international single-seaters.

The reigning Italian F4 and F4 UAE champion has been the benchmark all season in the Formula Regional European Championship by Alpine (FRECA), where his pace and consistency have been unmatched. Racing for SJM Theodore PREMA Racing, Slater already knows the twists of the Guia Circuit after appearances in Macao’s F4 races in 2023 and 2024.

His ability to extract qualifying performance and stay cool under pressure makes him the standout favourite to add Macao glory to his rapidly growing résumé.

Matteo De Palo, 17 (Italy)

Locked in a season-long battle with Slater in FRECA, Matteo De Palo’s switch to R-ace GP for Macao adds another layer of intrigue to their rivalry.

The young Italian has been relentless in his pursuit of the championship, racking up podiums and victories throughout 2025. A graduate of the highly competitive Italian F4 Championship, he is analytical, smooth under braking, and confident in tight battles – qualities tailor-made for Macao’s narrow streets.

Having impressed on his debut last year, De Palo returns with the experience and maturity to push for the top step.

Enzo Deligny, 16 (France)

Enzo Deligny, one of the fastest French talents of his generation, finished third in the FRECA standings this season and has been a revelation for R-ace GP.

The Red Bull Junior has adapted quickly to higher-powered machinery, earning praise for his composure and ability to deliver under pressure. He impressed with a fourth-place finish on his Macao debut in 2024, and with another year of European racing under his belt, Deligny could easily challenge the favourites if he keeps it clean through the tight barriers of the Guia Circuit.

Evan Giltaire, 18 (France)

Crowned FRECA Middle East Champion earlier this year, Evan Giltaire has carried his winning form into Europe with ART Grand Prix, consistently running near the front in the main FRECA season.

Calm, strategic, and technically precise, the Frenchman excels on circuits that reward rhythm and control – qualities that work perfectly in Macao.

He also made his debut at the event last year and returns this time with greater confidence and experience, looking to convert his strong season into a statement result on one of motorsport’s biggest stages.

Charles Leong, 23 (Macao)

No name resonates more strongly with local fans than Charles Leong. A two-time Macau Formula 4 Grand Prix winner (2020 and 2021), Leong remains one of the most successful homegrown drivers in the event’s history.

This year, he returns with SJM Theodore PREMA Racing, fresh off a championship-winning campaign in the Lamborghini Super Trofeo Asia, where he dominated the PRO class.

Though switching back to single-seaters demands precision and adaptability, Leong’s deep knowledge of the Guia Circuit – where he has stood on the podium four times – and his current momentum make him a serious contender for another strong Macao result.

“Formula cars are more direct with steering inputs and everything – I like that more,” he recently told Macao News, underlining his readiness to take on the challenge once again.

FIA Formula 4 World Cup

Formula 4 race in 2023

Kean Nakamura-Berta, 17 (Japan)

The newly crowned Italian F4 champion enters Macao as one of the favourites.

A member of the powerhouse PREMA team, Nakamura-Berta has spent the past two seasons racing in Europe’s toughest F4 championships, winning races across Italy, the UAE and Euro 4.

A former FIA Karting World Champion, he combines raw speed with race maturity that belies his age – qualities that could make all the difference on the unforgiving streets of Macao’s Guia Circuit.

Fionn McLaughlin, 17 (Ireland)

Fresh off winning the 2025 British F4 Championship, McLaughlin brings momentum and composure into his Macao debut.

A Red Bull Junior and a driver already earmarked for FIA Formula 3 in 2026, he’s proven consistent under pressure and adaptable in mixed conditions. Expect him to be a contender if he stays clear of the circuit’s notorious walls.

Sebastian Wheldon, 16 (United States)

Carrying one of the most famous names in motorsport, Wheldon is the son of the late two-time Indy 500 winner Dan Wheldon and part of the Andretti development program.

Racing this season in Italy and Euro 4 with PREMA, he has shown rapid progress, regularly scoring top-five finishes and fastest laps. Macao’s high-risk nature often rewards precision, and Wheldon’s steady, analytical approach could see him punch above his rookie experience.

Tiago Rodrigues, 17 (Macao)

The 2023 Chinese F4 Champion returns to his home circuit with unfinished business.

After an impressive debut last year, Rodrigues is better prepared this time, combining his growing international experience with a deep familiarity with the Guia layout.

Backed by local support and the confidence of a national title, he’ll be the top local hope to challenge the European front-runners.

Marcus Cheong Man Hei, 18 (Macao)

Another rising Macao racer, Marcus Cheong has been developing steadily through karting and selected Chinese F4 outings. He debuted at the Macau Grand Prix last year and gained valuable experience on home soil.

While not among the established title favourites, his local knowledge and clean driving style could propel him up the order if chaos unfolds ahead – not an unusual sight in Macao.