The Macau Grand Prix Organizing Committee held an opening ceremony on Friday at Tap Seac Square today to launch the 72nd Macau Grand Prix, which takes place from 13 to 16 November.

Several Grand Prix competitors turned up to greet members of the public at the square, where a number of cars and motorcycles were on display for the weekend – among them a Formula Regional (FR) race car, as well as many of the cars participating in the Macau GT Cup – FIA GT World Cup and motorcycles from the Macau Motorcycle Grand Prix – 57th Edition.

The event also incorporated elements of the 15th National Games, National Games for Persons with Disabilities, and Special Olympics Games such as photo booths with the Games’ mascots alongside a sales booth for cultural and creative Grand Prix-themed products.

This year’s Grand Prix features seven races: the FIA FR World Cup; Macau GT Cup – FIA GT World Cup; Macau Guia Race – Kumho FIA TCR World Tour Event of Macau; Macau Formula 4 Race – FIA F4 World Cup; Macau Motorcycle Grand Prix – 57th Edition; Greater Bay Area GT Cup (GT4); and Macau Roadsport Challenge.

Large screens to broadcast the races in multiple locations, including Senado Square, Iao Hon Market Park, Rotunda de Carlos da Maia (Three Lamps District), Taipa Carmo Fair, Amizade Plaza, Leisure Area of Lok Yeong Fa Yuen Building and Tap Seac Square.

A touring exhibition of racing photography is visiting numerous schools across Macao during November, with display panels relating information about the Grand Prix and its history.

Further details about the Grand Prix can be found by visiting the event’s website or via the Macau GP Macau Grand Prix mobile application.