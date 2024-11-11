The Tap Siac Craft Market returns this month

Autumn’s Tap Siac Craft Market kicks off this Thursday, boasting more than 200 handicraft and food stalls along with dozens of musical performances and creative workshops.

Hong Kong electro musician Kiri T is set to perform at the opening ceremony, scheduled for 6 pm on 14 November. Some 46 other musical performances have been scheduled across the eight market days, with artists hailing from Macao, the Chinese mainland and Hong Kong.

The market has been broken into two four-day blocks: 14 to 17 November and 21 to 24 November. Thursdays and Fridays will see it open from 5 pm to 10 pm, Saturdays and Sundays from 3 pm to 10 pm.

A total of 64 creative handicraft workshops are being held across the event, teaching a variety of skills from simple leatherwork to flower pressing. While registrations closed 30 October, you still have a chance to replace late-comers and no-shows by joining on-site waitlists.

The Tap Siac Craft Market has been a twice-yearly fixture since 2008, holding one edition in Spring and another in Autumn. Organised by the Cultural Affairs Bureau, the market touts itself as a celebration of creativity, music and gastronomy.

More information can be found on its dedicated website.