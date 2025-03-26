Dinner in the Sky restaurant concept to make Macao debut

The Belgian-based novelty dining experience “Dinner in the Sky” is set to come to Macao, co-creator David Ghysels has confirmed to Macao News. The concept sees diners, waiting staff and a table suspended 50 meters into the air using a crane, defying convention and gravity.

Staff recruitment ads for the Macao operation have started circulating on social media.

Hailed as one of the ten most unusual restaurants in the world by Forbes, Dinner in the Sky has operated in over 60 cities, including Paris, Las Vegas, London and Dubai. It has also hosted events in various Asian cities, including Kuala Lumpur, Tokyo and Shanghai.

The concept was launched in 2007 by Ghysels, the owner of a marketing and communications company, in collaboration with Stefan Kerkhofs, a bungee-jumping impresario, when the two created an aerial dinner for the Jeunes Restaurateurs d’Europe association.

Soon after, the duo were receiving international requests to replicate the experience and the franchise began.

Details on the Macao iteration are still scant, but adventurous diners who are looking to take culinary experiences to new heights should keep an eye on Dinner in the Sky’s new Macao instagram account for more information.