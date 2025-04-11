Aussie soft-rock legends Air Supply to perform in Macao

Air Supply have added a Macao date to their 50th Anniversary World Tour, according to ticket seller Klook. The Australian soft rock duo is scheduled to perform at Galaxy’s Broadway Theater on 6 September.

Musicians Graham Russell and Russell Hitchcock, best known for early 1980s hits like “All Out of Love” and “Every Woman in the World,” last performed in the SAR in 2015. The two founded Air Supply in 1975, after meeting in the chorus of an Australian Jesus Christ Superstar production.

Klook urged fans of the band to get ready for “a night of unforgettable music and nostalgia.” Air Supply tickets have been priced at HK$1498, HK$1198, HK$898 and HK$598.

The tour currently has only one other date in Asia: 23 September in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

Rolling Stone Australia listed Air Supply at number 48 in its list of the “50 Greatest Australian Artists of All Time” in 2020 (the harder rocking AC/DC was number one).

Air Supply’s most successful studio album, “The One That You Love” released in 1981, peaked at number 10 on the music charts in both Australia and the United States. After moving to Los Angeles in the latter part of the 1970s, the band has gone on to achieve global record sales of 100 million units. In recognition of their contribution to the music industry, the Australian Recording Industry Association honored Air Supply with an induction into their Hall of Fame in 2013.