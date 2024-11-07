A series of events to promote Belgian culture debuts in Macao tomorrow

Belgian Days – a series of events to showcase Belgian culture – will be taking place in Macao and Hong Kong between 8 and 17 November. Now in its second year, the program will be making its way to Macao for the first time, following last year’s inaugural edition, which was launched in Hong Kong.

The Macao segment will begin tomorrow with a dinner menu prepared by Belgian chef Alexandre Ciriello and local chef Jackie Ho at the Ritz-Carlton.

According to David Lomastro, the Belgian consul general in Hong Kong, “there will be two highlights for this initial edition in Macao,” including a seminar on “sports tourism and the latest developments in the entertainment industry” and the opening of a graphic arts exhibition at Albergue SCM. The latter will feature work by Belgian artists Mathieu Flasse, Stef and Kris Provoost, and runs until 17 November.

The consul general also mentioned that the opening will feature a concert by Hong Kong’s Aaron Leung and Belgium’s Marc Grauwels, whom he describes as “the greatest Belgian flautist today.”

A Belgian DJ based in Hong Kong will also be performing that night and participants will be able to enjoy cocktails served by award-winning Belgian mixologist Sergio Pezzoli, as well as Belgian beers and waffles courtesy of the Macao-based Liège.

A seafood brunch at the Ritz-Carlton has been organised on 10 Sunday, with Grauwels performing a duet with local pianist Vincci Chan that evening at Rua do Comandante João Belo.

Lomastro said the series of events would “help to raise Belgium’s visibility,” adding that “above all they are a vehicle for facilitating exchanges with local partners and stimulating the creation of interpersonal links.”

For more information about the Belgian Days 2024, visit the website.