Cantopop Icon Aaron Kwok will perform a series of concerts in Macao in July

Renowned singer and actor Aaron Kwok is to stage a series of concerts at the Studio City Event Centre from 12 to 27 July.

The Hong Kong icon – known as one of the ‘Four Heavenly Kings’ of Cantopop – will perform a total of seven shows on a custom-designed stage described as ‘electrifying’ by Studio City.

Tickets are currently on sale officially via the Studio City website and the Melco Style WeChat Mini Program, and are priced from 688 patacas to 2,998 patacas. Dining and accommodation packages are also available.

Kwok, a well known motorsports enthusiast, last made headlines in Macao when he took part in the 2023 Grand Prix as a guest driver in the Macau Touring Car Cup.

The race did not go Kwok’s way. The pop singer, representing Shell Teamwork Lynk & Co Racing, collided with another Hong Kong diver, Norris Racing’s Chan Chun-leung, and both had to retire.

Last month, Kwok announced that he was working on a new film, a comedy-drama IOU, directed by Zhang Zhonghua, with Kwok starring as the debt-ridden protagonist.